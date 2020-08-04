Turkish Speaker Voices Opposition to US Sanctions on Iran

Turkey’s Parliament speaker stressed his country’s opposition to the cruel sanctions the US has imposed on Iran amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for enhanced cooperation between Ankara and Tehran in various fields.

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Monday، Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop slammed the US for broadening its cruel sanctions against Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are opposed to these sanctions and have made it clear in all international organizations،” Sentop said.

He also hailed the cultural commonalities and humanitarian interaction between the people of Turkey and Iran، calling for the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields.

For his part، Qalibaf said the Iranian Parliament is resolved to form a friendship group with Turkey immediately and promote cooperation with the neighboring country in all fields.

He also emphasized the necessity of boosting Iran-Turkey trade ties in compliance with the health protocols in order to prevent more economic losses incurred by the business people of the two countries.

In June، Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Turkey for talks to resume trade relations affected by the coronavirus outbreak.