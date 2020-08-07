Iran’s Shamkahni Reacts to Brian Hook’s Surprise Resignation

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani reacted to the surprise departure of US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook from his post, saying that Washington’s so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Tehran has failed.

The ultimate objective of Washington’s so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign was Iran’s collapse as well as ‘regime change’ in the country, Shamkhani tweeted on Friday.

This aim, however, has now changed as the US administration is seeking to prevent Iran from turning into a wealthy country, he added.

“Brian (Hook) like John (Bolton) left the White House without any achievement. Mike (Pompeo) may also need to pack up and leave before (Donald) Trump,” the top official said.

Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Hook, 52, was appointed to the top Iran role at the US State Department in late 2018 and tried to lead Washington’s so-called “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran after Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

Pompeo did not give a reason for the change but wrote in a tweet that Hook was moving on to the private sector.