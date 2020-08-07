DONATE
News,

Iran’s Shamkahni Reacts to Brian Hook’s Surprise Resignation

by 3 hours agono comment
3027861

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani reacted to the surprise departure of US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook from his post, saying that Washington’s so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign against Tehran has failed.

The ultimate objective of Washington’s so-called ‘maximum pressure’ campaign was Iran’s collapse as well as ‘regime change’ in the country, Shamkhani tweeted on Friday.

Iranian Singles

This aim, however, has now changed as the US administration is seeking to prevent Iran from turning into a wealthy country, he added.

“Brian (Hook) like John (Bolton) left the White House without any achievement. Mike (Pompeo) may also need to pack up and leave before (Donald) Trump,” the top official said.

Hook, is leaving his post and US special representative for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will add Iran to his role “following a transition period” with Hook, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Hook, 52, was appointed to the top Iran role at the US State Department in late 2018 and tried to lead Washington’s so-called “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran after Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

Pompeo did not give a reason for the change but wrote in a tweet that Hook was moving on to the private sector.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow39,9991,841

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
nazriahi avatarNaz Riahi@nazriahi·
6 Aug 1291391563340361728

1. A lot of Iranians in food are sharing a highly problematic article from @bonappetit about saffron which is a staple of Iranian food, possibly more than any other country, even in the region. We're, understandably, upset by this piece.

Reply on Twitter 1291391563340361728Retweet on Twitter 1291391563340361728540Like on Twitter 12913915633403617281992Twitter 1291391563340361728
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
larudee avatarPaul Larudee@larudee·
5 Aug 1291027245335625734

To classify oneself as leftist or rightist or an adherent of an ideology puts oneself in a cage. It sometimes forces oneself to accept views that one does not necessarily hold but are part of the ideology. Better to follow your own principles and views.

Reply on Twitter 1291027245335625734Retweet on Twitter 12910272453356257341Like on Twitter 12910272453356257342Twitter 1291027245335625734
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
denijeg avatarDenijal Jegić | دانيال ياغِتش@denijeg·
4 Aug 1290738628243619850

As Beirut is destroyed, dozens of people dead, thousands injured, the executive director of Human Rights Watch is busy peddling conspiracy theories about #Hezbollah on social media.

Disgusting.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: As Beirut is destroyed, dozens
Reply on Twitter 1290738628243619850Retweet on Twitter 1290738628243619850114Like on Twitter 1290738628243619850273Twitter 1290738628243619850
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>