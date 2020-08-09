Human Trials of Coronavirus Vaccine in Iran to Begin Soon: Official

Human trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine are due to start in Iran within the next two weeks, an official said.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccine’s clinical trial is set to begin within the next two weeks, Mohammad Mokhber, director of the Headquarters for Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order, told reporters on Sunday.

The launch of the vaccine trial comes as Iran is struggling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 326,712, with the death toll exceeding 18,400.

“With 163 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll from the virus has reached 18,427. Unfortunately, we had 2,020 new cases since yesterday,” Lari said during her daily press briefing.

She also put the number of those who have so far recovered from the viral infection at 284,371.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 19.8 million and the death toll has exceeded 730,000.