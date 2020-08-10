Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Launch Major Transit Corridor

Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on Monday activated a transport corridor that will give Uzbekistan access to the Persian Gulf, an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, the trans-Afghan corridor was activated after trucks left Iran for Uzbekistan as a part of a pilot project.

“For the first time, two trucks set off from Iran’s Shaheed Rajaee Port to the destination of Uzbekistan, using Afghanistan as a link route,” Ayati said.

He added that the transit route is a low-cost project which can play a key role in boosting trade and economic cooperation in the region.

In 2009, the three countries agreed to join forces and build the transport corridor as part of efforts to facilitate trade among nations in the region.