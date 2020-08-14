DONATE
Iran Offers New Rail Connection with Turkey

Iran has put forward a proposal to set up a new railroad line with Turkey, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami said.

Eslami and Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu held a videoconference to discuss ways to promote cooperation between the two neighbors.

Stressing the need to enhance the rail transport and links between Iran and Turkey, Eslami said the Razi-Kapikoy border crossing is currently the only railroad connection between the two countries.

Calling for a rise in the number of the rail routes, he said Iran has designated Cheshme-Sorayya station as the connection spot for launching a new railroad line with Turkey and has sent the results of its studies to Ankara.

He also emphasized the necessity for a common road map to the expansion of ties in the transportation industry.

In 2019, Tehran and Ankara reached major agreements on road and railroad transport, including on the establishment of an international corridor connecting Afghanistan to Turkey via Iran.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran.

