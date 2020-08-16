Iran to export weapons after sanctions lift: defense minister

Speaking on Sunday in a ceremony held on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, Hatami added, “Iran will use all capacities in the world to meet its arms requirements, selling and exporting weapons after sanctions removal.”

He congratulated the National Defense Industry Day and stated, “In fact, the defense industry is the strategic depth of the country and science and technology field is the support for the defense industry of the country.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran owes its success in the defense industry to the guidance and wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Hatami added.

He pointed to the key role of media and added, “We are facing many developments in the region and in the current situation, media play a leading and key role in this field.”

Iranian media outlets and Armed Forces played their key role with regard to the dissemination of accurate information in regional events, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami pointed to the salient characteristics of the defense industry and added, “We are able to meet more than 90 percent of our defense requirements so that we could materialize our predefined objectives in the defense field that Iran should be the first power in the region in the field of science and technology in 2025 Defense Outlook.”

Any sanctions cannot dissuade Iran to strengthen its defense power and capability, he underlined.

Turning to the latest achievements of the defense industry of the country, Hatami added, “Some parts of country’s defense achievements would be unveiled on August 22 in the presence of Iranian President which are in the fields of aviation, missile, drone and maritime.”

Iranian Ministry of Defense has established very close relationships and interaction with knowledge-based companies, academic centers, universities and private sector firms, he said, adding, “Knowledge-based companies and academic centers have a great share in defense industry achievements greatly.”

He once again stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will export its arms and weapons after sanctions lift, adding, “Sanctions did not create any restrictions, rather, the country attained all progresses and achievements in the defense industry in sanctions condition.”

In response to a question on the space activity of the Ministry of Defense, Hatami stated, “The space program of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a permanent program and has gone through several stages.”

He further pointed to a military exercise launched between Iran, Russia and Chinas last year (ended March 20, 2020) and added, “Due to the spread of coronavirus, the military exercise between Iran, China and Russia was halted in the current year.”

Organizing military exercise is the common and regular practice of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “After the termination of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the cooperations for joint tripartite military exercise between Iran, China and Russia will be resumed with utmost power.”