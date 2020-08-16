DONATE
News,

Iran to export weapons after sanctions lift: defense minister

by 8 hours agono comment
3525380

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that Islamic Republic of Iran will export weapons and arms after sanctions imposed against the country are lifted.

Speaking on Sunday in a ceremony held on the occasion of National Defense Industry Day, Hatami added, “Iran will use all capacities in the world to meet its arms requirements, selling and exporting weapons after sanctions removal.”

Iranian Singles

He congratulated the National Defense Industry Day and stated, “In fact, the defense industry is the strategic depth of the country and science and technology field is the support for the defense industry of the country.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran owes its success in the defense industry to the guidance and wise leadership of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Hatami added.

He pointed to the key role of media and added, “We are facing many developments in the region and in the current situation, media play a leading and key role in this field.”

Iranian media outlets and Armed Forces played their key role with regard to the dissemination of accurate information in regional events, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hatami pointed to the salient characteristics of the defense industry and added, “We are able to meet more than 90 percent of our defense requirements so that we could materialize our predefined objectives in the defense field that Iran should be the first power in the region in the field of science and technology in 2025 Defense Outlook.”

Any sanctions cannot dissuade Iran to strengthen its defense power and capability, he underlined.

Turning to the latest achievements of the defense industry of the country, Hatami added, “Some parts of country’s defense achievements would be unveiled on August 22 in the presence of Iranian President which are in the fields of aviation, missile, drone and maritime.”

Iranian Ministry of Defense has established very close relationships and interaction with knowledge-based companies, academic centers, universities and private sector firms, he said, adding, “Knowledge-based companies and academic centers have a great share in defense industry achievements greatly.”

He once again stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran will export its arms and weapons after sanctions lift, adding, “Sanctions did not create any restrictions, rather, the country attained all progresses and achievements in the defense industry in sanctions condition.”

In response to a question on the space activity of the Ministry of Defense, Hatami stated, “The space program of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a permanent program and has gone through several stages.”

He further pointed to a military exercise launched between Iran, Russia and Chinas last year (ended March 20, 2020) and added, “Due to the spread of coronavirus, the military exercise between Iran, China and Russia was halted in the current year.”

Organizing military exercise is the common and regular practice of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding, “After the termination of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the cooperations for joint tripartite military exercise between Iran, China and Russia will be resumed with utmost power.”

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0241,840

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
DanielLarison avatarDaniel Larison@DanielLarison·
9h 1295067300459053059

The odd thing about Bolton’s op-ed is that he actually considers the longer-term consequences of what the admin is doing for a brief moment. This is, shall we say, not typical of Bolton’s foreign policy arguments

Reply on Twitter 1295067300459053059Retweet on Twitter 12950673004590530596Like on Twitter 129506730045905305919Twitter 1295067300459053059
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
narangestan avatarPahlevan@narangestan·
9h 1295064431722926086

Iranians and Armenians both celebrate a mid-summer water festival roughly corresponding to the summer equinox where people try to drench each other with water. The festival is called Tirgan (تیرگان) and Vardavar (Վարդավառ) respectively.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Iranians and Armenians both celebrateTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Iranians and Armenians both celebrate
Reply on Twitter 1295064431722926086Retweet on Twitter 129506443172292608616Like on Twitter 129506443172292608688Twitter 1295064431722926086
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JarrettBlanc avatarJarrett Blanc@JarrettBlanc·
15 Aug 1294761199352066048

1/ I think there may be something to learn by comparing @realDonaldTrump's current threat to attempt "snapback" under #JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 with his decision not to do so in May 2018, when he withdrew from the deal but did not snapback all previous UN sanctions.

A long thread.

Reply on Twitter 1294761199352066048Retweet on Twitter 129476119935206604817Like on Twitter 129476119935206604845Twitter 1294761199352066048
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
DanielLarison avatarDaniel Larison@DanielLarison·
15 Aug 1294696531514269697

Translating hawkish FP jargon into English:

Robust: Needlessly aggressive
Muscular: Reckless and violent
Leadership: Domination
Engagement: Killing people
Inaction: Everything except for killing people

Reply on Twitter 1294696531514269697Retweet on Twitter 129469653151426969784Like on Twitter 1294696531514269697258Twitter 1294696531514269697
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
s_m_marandi avatarSeyed Mohammad Marandi@s_m_marandi·
14 Aug 1294178500228853761

Iranian tankers/fuel haven't been stolen by the US regime.

Just as western/Saudi reports about Hezbollah storing weapons in Beirut Port were fake, this was also a lie.

They lied about the port to hide the corruption of their allies & lied about tankers to compensate weakness.

Reply on Twitter 1294178500228853761Retweet on Twitter 1294178500228853761163Like on Twitter 1294178500228853761397Twitter 1294178500228853761
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
anyaparampil avatarAnya Parampil@anyaparampil·
14 Aug 1294066121490993152

All four ships named in the WSJ piece are registered in Liberia. In theory Iran could have chartered them, tho Amb Solanti says they had "nothing to do with Iran"

4 out of the 5 ships Iran sent to Venezuela in May were Iranian. How will US respond if Iran denies connection?

Reply on Twitter 1294066121490993152Retweet on Twitter 129406612149099315231Like on Twitter 129406612149099315253Twitter 1294066121490993152
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>