Top General: Iran to Shift Stance on UAE

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander unveiled a change in the approach adopted by the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces on the United Arab Emirates after its ruling regime struck a deal with the Zionist regime on normalization of ties.

In remarks at a conference held in Tehran on Sunday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri denounced the UAE’s decision to start a friendship with the Israeli regime and warned Abu Dhabi of the consequences it will have to face if Iran’s interests in the Persian Gulf are threatened.

“Definitely, the Iranian nation’s attitude towards this neighboring state (UAE) will change fundamentally, and the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces will also deal with that country with different calculations,” he said.

The top commander made it clear that Iran will not tolerate any incident in the Persian Gulf or any threat to its security, whatsoever, and will hold the UAE culpable for the trouble.

Deploring the Abu Dhabi regime for brazen declaration of diplomatic relations with a regime detested by the entire free world, the Iranian general said the Zionist regime is committing atrocities in disregard to the teachings of Judaism.

It is totally unacceptable for an Arab and Muslim state like the UAE to launch overt political and economic relations with the criminal regime that is killing, imprisoning and displacing Palestinians, Major General Baqeri added.

Iranian officials have expressed full support for Palestine after the recent agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

On Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at the UAE for the grave mistake of striking a deal with Israel on normalization of ties, warning the UAE about the consequences of allowing the Zionist regime to gain a foothold in the region.

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

