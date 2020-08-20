DONATE
News,

Pompeo Blasts European Allies As “Siding With Ayatollahs” After Rejecting ‘Snapback Sanctions’

by 6 hours agono comment
2020-08-20t194104z_526379012_rc2vhi9oy12k_rtrmadp_3_usa-iran-un-sanctions

Apparently still reeling from last week’s United Nations Security Council vote where the door was forever shut on the US bid to indefinitely extend the UN arms embargo on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Thursday remarks blasted Washington’s European allies at a moment he’s attempting to trigger “snapback sanctions”.

In a news conference from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he charged that Germany, France and the UK are hypocritical in supposedly expressing private support for the US position, while at the UN they publicly “chose to side with Ayatollahs” against the controversial procedure to uphold the punitive action rooted in the JCPOA.

Iranian Singles

It should be recalled in last Friday’s initial vote which triggered what many see as but more Washington desperation while Europe largely stands by the terms of the Obama-era nuclear deal, only the tiny Dominican Republic voted “yes” to extend the weapons embargo alongside the US. What’s more, Europe is now vehemently opposing Pompeo’s controversial procedure to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran.

He’s specifically responding to the latest actions of Britain, France and Germany, all who say

The US did not have the legal right to trigger the so-called “snapback” of sanctions because it withdrew from the Iranian nuclear accord in 2018.

Ironically, Pompeo is claiming authority to initiate a procedure which is ultimately based on the US still being a participant in the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) with Iran, but obviously the Trump administration withdrew in May 2018.

Pompeo lashed out in response late Thursday, saying:

“No country but US has the courage and conviction to put forward a resolution. Instead, they chose to side with ayatollahs.”

“The United States will never allow the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism to freely buy and sell planes, tanks, missiles and other kinds of conventional weapons,” Pompeo asserted in New York. “We will never allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” he emphasized during the UNSC address.

He did however, praise the Arab Gulf nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for being firm in calling for the extension of a weapons ban in a formal joint statement.

Meanwhile, Iran is boasting of two new longer range missiles on Thursday – one named after the IRGC Quds Force chief killed this year by US drone strike:

He further vowed that the US will do absolutely everything to ensure to enforce sanctions on Iran if they are violated, especially weapons, even on American allies.

It should be noted that both China and Russia have also called out Washington for being in no legal position whatsoever to renew Iran sanctions related to the JCPOA. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov slammed Washington’s latest push as “absurd.”

And China had this to say through its foreign ministry spokesman: “We have repeatedly said that the US has already withdrawn from the JCPOA and therefore has no right to request the restoration of the UN sanctions regime against Iran.”

The reality remains that with the US formally withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear deal, it’s in a much more difficult position to force its will on the diplomatic front, which is why it’s reverted to increasingly confrontational and aggressive unilateral sanctions enforcement and threats, even lately going so far as seizing fuel-laden Iranian ships on the high seas.

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0301,838

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
anyaparampil avatarAnya Parampil@anyaparampil·
6h 1296626380374003712

I told @TuckerCarlson that while average Democratic voters oppose Trump's monstrous policies toward Venezuela, Iran & Syria, the party elite doesn't care.

The main jobs program the Biden campaign is offering during this health & economic crisis is for washed-up criminal neocons

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: I told @TuckerCarlson that while
Reply on Twitter 1296626380374003712Retweet on Twitter 1296626380374003712215Like on Twitter 1296626380374003712501Twitter 1296626380374003712
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
drmistercody avatarCody Johnston@drmistercody·
17 Aug 1295489684756299776

Goddamn, he just fucking said it. https://twitter.com/dpinsen/status/1295483079662997504

Twitter feed video.Goddamn, he just fucking said it. https://t.co/IwtjnCe4dq
David Pinsen@dpinsen

“And we moved the capital of Israel to Jerusalem. That’s for the Evangelicals. You know, it’s amazing with that: the Evangelicals are more excited by that than Jewish people.”

Reply on Twitter 1295489684756299776Retweet on Twitter 12954896847562997769026Like on Twitter 129548968475629977656899Twitter 1295489684756299776
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>