Coronavirus in Iran: Daily Death Toll on Decline

The daily death toll from COVID-19 in Iran continues to fall, the Health Ministry said.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 20,376, saying the disease has taken the lives of 112 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has risen to 354,764 following the detection of 2,206 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Thursday, 1,071 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 305,866 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,794 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further said more than 2,987,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 22.8 million and the death toll has exceeded 797,000.