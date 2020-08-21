DONATE
News,

Coronavirus in Iran: Daily Death Toll on Decline

by 9 hours agono comment
1399052914100978720981274

The daily death toll from COVID-19 in Iran continues to fall, the Health Ministry said.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 20,376, saying the disease has taken the lives of 112 patients over the past 24 hours.

Iranian Singles

She said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has risen to 354,764 following the detection of 2,206 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Thursday, 1,071 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 305,866 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,794 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further said more than 2,987,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 22.8 million and the death toll has exceeded 797,000.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0321,839

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
anyaparampil avatarAnya Parampil@anyaparampil·
23h 1296626380374003712

I told @TuckerCarlson that while average Democratic voters oppose Trump's monstrous policies toward Venezuela, Iran & Syria, the party elite doesn't care.

The main jobs program the Biden campaign is offering during this health & economic crisis is for washed-up criminal neocons

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: I told @TuckerCarlson that while
Reply on Twitter 1296626380374003712Retweet on Twitter 1296626380374003712425Like on Twitter 1296626380374003712971Twitter 1296626380374003712
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>