Iran, UN, EU launch joint project for revival of Hamoun International Wetland

Iran’s Department of Environment, the United Nations Development Programme and the European Union launched a joint five-year projects for revival of Hamoun International Wetland.

Speaking in an online meeting, deputy head of the Department of Environment for maritime and wetlands affairs Ahmad Lahijanzadeh said the international project for revival of Hamoun Wetland is considered as a valuable opportunity for the country and especially for Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

He added that the project will both revive one of the biggest wetland ecosystems of the country, promote economy of local people and reduce effects of dusts near the wetland.

Hamoun is one the wetlands which is under the influence of climate change and the issue has affected the environmental issues, job opportunities of people especially women and youths.

Meanwhile, the EU official responsible for Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development (DEVCO) said that Iran and the European Union have common interests and have developed cooperation over the last few years.

He described inauguration of Hamoun revival project as another example of cooperation between Iran and EU.

In the meantime, UNDP Resident Representative in the Islamic Republic of Iran Claudio Providas said Sistan and Baluchestan is under the influence of climate change, natural disasters and humanitarian factors.

He thanked EU for the budget allocated to this project and vowed for continuation of cooperation in line with reaching tangible results.

UNESCO introduces Hamoun Lake in Iran like this, ‘Located in the southeast of the country, the biosphere reserve includes terrestrial and wetland ecosystems with a total of seven habitat types, including desert and semi-desert areas, as well as Hamoun Lake, with its marshlands and watersheds. The three wetlands of the biosphere reserve are the most important in the region. The area is a hot spot for migratory birds (183 species) and home to 30 mammal species, and 55 plant species. The site is also valuable culturally due to the presence of important historical monuments and ancient temples such as Mount Kooh Khajeh and Shahr-e-Soukhteh.’