Reyhaneh Mobini breaks Iran’s long jump record after 45 years

Reyhaneh Mobini set a new record in Iran’s running long jump in Tehran Grand Prix on Monday. Mobini leaped 6.17 meters and bettered the record by three centimeters, set by Touran Shadpour in 1974 Asian Games.

Shaghayegh Khatibi registered a new record in 5,000 meters with a time of 18:50 minutes, bettering Parichehr Shahi’s by 34 minutes.

Zahra Arab Rostami set a new record in Iran’s hammer throw with 55.69 meters. She bettered the record by 23 centimeters, set by Reyhaneh Arani.

Sarina Saedi bettered the triple jump record with a jump of 12.68 meters in the junior division. The previous record had been set by Javaher Zamani.