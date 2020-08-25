DONATE
News,

Reyhaneh Mobini breaks Iran’s long jump record after 45 years

by 5 hours agono comment
Reyhaneh-Mobini-long-jump-athlete

Reyhaneh Mobini set a new record in Iran’s running long jump in Tehran Grand Prix on Monday. Mobini leaped 6.17 meters and bettered the record by three centimeters, set by Touran Shadpour in 1974 Asian Games.

Shaghayegh Khatibi registered a new record in 5,000 meters with a time of 18:50 minutes, bettering Parichehr Shahi’s by 34 minutes.

Iranian Singles

Zahra Arab Rostami set a new record in Iran’s hammer throw with 55.69 meters. She bettered the record by 23 centimeters, set by Reyhaneh Arani.

Sarina Saedi bettered the triple jump record with a jump of 12.68 meters in the junior division. The previous record had been set by Javaher Zamani.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0341,836

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
RohamAlvandiLSE avatarRoham Alvandi رهام الوندی@RohamAlvandiLSE·
8h 1298239505003053056

I am thrilled to discover today that there was a pro-Mosaddeq newspaper published in Iran in the 1950s for my fellow Tafreshis! Does anyone know anything about it? Even more evidence for my theory that Tafresh is the beating intellectual heart of Iran.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: I am thrilled to discover
Reply on Twitter 1298239505003053056Retweet on Twitter 12982395050030530564Like on Twitter 129823950500305305647Twitter 1298239505003053056
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>