Hospital Admissions for COVID-19 on Decline in Iran

Official statistics show that the number of people being admitted to the hospital due to coronavirus infection is decreasing across Iran.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said only 573 patients tested positive for the new coronavirus since yesterday have been admitted to the hospital in Iran.

She said the country’s coronavirus caseload has risen to 375,212 following the detection of 1,642 new cases since Sunday.

The spokeswoman also put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 21,571, saying the disease has taken the lives of 109 patients over the past 24 hours.

At least 323,233 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,729 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further said more than 3,231,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 25.4 million and the death toll has exceeded 851,000.