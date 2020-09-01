DONATE
Ayatollah Khamenei: UAE’s Treason Will Not Last Long

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei denounced the United Arab Emirates for betraying the Muslim world and regional nations by establishing ties with the Israeli regime, saying the treason would not last long while such a shame will taint the UAE forever.

“The United Arab Emirates has betrayed the Islamic world, Arab nations, regional countries, and Palestine. The treason would not last long, but the taint of shame will remain with them (UAE),” Ayatollah Khamenei said on Tuesday in reaction to Abu Dhabi’s recent decision to normalize ties with the Israeli regime.

The UAE has allowed Israel in the region and ignored the issue of Palestine and usurpation of a state, the Leader added, speaking in an online meeting with officials from Iran’s Ministry of Education.

While the Palestinian people are under severe pressures, the UAE is acting against the interests of the Islamic world with the “Israelis and the evil American elements” such as the US president’s Zionist son-in-law, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“They are treating the Islamic world with utter atrocity. I hope that the Emiratis would wake up soon and make up for what they have done,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel announced in August they have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations.

The move has drawn strong criticism from many Islamic countries and regional organizations.

After thrice being rejected by SC, US now threatens "sanctioning anyone & any entity that comes between US" & "its snapback"
Obviously they don't understand law or UN. Maybe they can grasp this:
You divorced the JCPOA in 2018. Your name on the marriage certificate is irrelevant.

I am thrilled to discover today that there was a pro-Mosaddeq newspaper published in Iran in the 1950s for my fellow Tafreshis! Does anyone know anything about it? Even more evidence for my theory that Tafresh is the beating intellectual heart of Iran.

