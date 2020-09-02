Iran Army Unveils New Portable Radar, Air Defense Prowess

Iran’s Air Defense on Wednesday unveiled a mobile radar system capable of detecting small flying objects.

In a ceremony in Tehran, Air Defense Commander Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard unveiled ‘Kashef-99’ radar.

The homegrown device is a 3D phased-array radar system that is carried on a vehicle, suitable for detecting small aircraft and objects.

Kashef-99 can detect 300 targets simultaneously within a range of 12 kilometers.

A few days ago, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei commended the Iranian Air Defense forces for their contribution to national security, saying, “The country owes its security to Air Defense’ preparedness and wakefulness.”

Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.

Nothing Can Escape Iran’s Air Defense Shield: Commander

Iran’s Air Defense is capable of detecting any flying object of any size, a top commander said.

In comments on the sidelines of unveiling of new military products, Air Defense Commander Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard said Iranian radars can detect any flying object with any cross-sectional area.

Iran’s Air Defense has gained the capability to detect, intercept and detonate all types of aerial targets, he added.

On the new air defense products unveiled at the ceremony, the commander said ‘Emad’ is a smart, advanced and unique system used to exercise and simulate various combat scenarios.

The war game system has been developed by local experts to counter the new threats, the general noted, saying only a few advanced countries are in possession of such system.

The Air Defense also unveiled ‘Kashef-99’, a 3D phased-array radar system that is carried on a vehicle, suitable for detecting small aircraft and objects.

