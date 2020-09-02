DONATE
Water donation campaign to help ease drought in four provinces of Iran

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) will launch a campaign for the third time to solicit public donations to ease water stress in four provinces of the country. The long-standing 20-year-old drought in the region is forcing many to have to provide their water from tank trucks delivering water to the areas.

The campaign has three main aspects, including livelihood support, medical services (with the focus on coronavirus), and dealing with water stress are implemented in the form of tanker installation, water treatment, and plumbing for people to have access to safe freshwater.

The campaign, called Nazr-e Ab (literally meaning water donation), was launched 2 years ago, following the drought crisis in the southern and southeastern provinces of the country, with the aim of supplying fresh water to deprived areas with the help of the people and the IRCS.

From September 6 to October 6 in drought-ridden provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, South Khorasan, Kerman, and Hormozgan, it aims at soliciting water donations for the regions suffering severe water scarcity and people can participate with donating bottled water, water tanks or cash, nationwide.

The campaign was first held in August 2018, in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan which went into trouble after the Hamoun wetland drained and the rainless sky left many in dire need of drinking water.

Based on the latest data published by National Drought Warning and Monitoring Center affiliated to Iran’s Meteorological Organization, since the current crop year (September 23, 2018), South Khorasan has received 154.6 millimeters rainfall while the long-term averages are 109.7 millimeters which indicate above normal averages. Last year during the same period, 138.5 millimeters of precipitation reported.

Precipitation in Sistan-Baluchestan province increased to 190.5 millimeters from 130.3 millimeters in the previous water year, demonstrating a 46.2 percent rise. The amount also rose in comparison to the long-term average of 113.6 mm, showing an increase of 67.6 percent.

Hormozgan province also experienced increased rainfall during this crop year, receiving 426.7 millimeters of rain while it reported raining 244.5 millimeters in the previous water year, showing a 74.5 percent rise, while it also increased in comparison to the long-term mean by 141.2 percent.

Kerman also experienced increased precipitation compared to both the long term average and last year.

However, all four provinces are still suffering from water shortage.

