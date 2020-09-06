DONATE
News,

Natanz Blast: Iran Identifies ‘Forces Responsible for Sabotage’ at Largest Nuclear Site

by 10 hours agono comment
Natanz Nuclear Bombing and Explosion

Iranian officials previously said that a fire and explosion on 2 July at the country’s largest uranium enrichment facility was the result of sabotage and vowed to respond if it finds evidence that foreign forces were involved in it.

Tehran has identified those behind the blast and fire at the Natanz nuclear facility, said spokesperson for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation Behrouz Kamalvandi. The official did not reveal whether the explosion was organised within the country or from abroad.

Iranian Singles

“The security agencies are thoroughly investigating what happened in Natanz, which was sabotage. A far as we know, they have managed to identify the forces [responsible for the sabotage], identify the causes, details, and methods”, Behrouz Kamalvandi told the channel IRIB TV1.

Kamalvandi refused to give more details saying the issue is still under investigation.

Days after the explosion, the Iranian media indirectly blamed the United States and Israel, saying Washington could have greenlighted Israel’s involvement in the blast.

The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility, the largest in Iran, occurred on 2 July. It did not result in radioactive leaks or significant damage, with Iranian officials saying that the nuclear reactor operates as usual. The incident occurred five days after an explosion occurred at the Parchin military complex. At the time, Iranian officials said the blast occurred due to a gas leak.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0451,836

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sanambna avatarSanam Naraghi Anderlini@sanambna·
5 Sep 1302324075776413696

One day soon I will visit again & take my kids & friends to experience the awesomeness of my homeland #Iran. https://twitter.com/jrrezvani/status/1302281838636003330

Twitter feed video.One day soon I will visit again &amp; take my kids &amp; friends to experience the awesomeness of my homeland #Iran. https://t.co/vrJXkeba8E
Rezvani | seeking not to persuade by anger or pity@JrRezvani

The stunning colors of Persian Gulf, Iran.

Reply on Twitter 1302324075776413696Retweet on Twitter 13023240757764136962Like on Twitter 130232407577641369637Twitter 1302324075776413696
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
bahrmn avatarBahrmn@bahrmn·
2 Sep 1301232293923569664

The US wants to invade/ kill/plunder/enslave; not to be accountable itself but to hold everyone else accountable.

This is tyranny of an evil empire; fully naked before our conscious.

Either every caring individual makes a stand here, or we'll suffer full brunt of next empire. https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1301162842125672449

The US wants to invade/ kill/plunder/enslave; not to be accountable itself but to hold everyone else accountable. This is tyranny of an evil empire; fully naked before our conscious. Either every caring individual makes a stand here, or we'll suffer full brunt of next empire. https://t.co/HA91jm7JNV
AFP news agency@AFP

#BREAKING US places sanctions on International Criminal Court prosecutor over soldiers probe

Reply on Twitter 1301232293923569664Retweet on Twitter 13012322939235696643Like on Twitter 130123229392356966413Twitter 1301232293923569664
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
2 Sep 1301210359492161539

US is imposing sanctions on ICC's chief prosecutor.

Began w/ individuals, escalated to small, medium & major powers; and NOW int'l personalities.

The only way to stop this unceasing insanity is to stop complacency.

Submitting for fear of US wrath only INCREASES its appetite.

Reply on Twitter 1301210359492161539Retweet on Twitter 1301210359492161539599Like on Twitter 13012103594921615392081Twitter 1301210359492161539
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>