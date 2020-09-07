DONATE
Iranian, Swiss Top Diplomats Meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis held meetings in Tehran on Monday.

Zarif and the senior Swiss diplomat, who has traveled to Iran to mark the 100th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, held one-on-one negotiations before a meeting of delegations.

Apart from marking the longevity of the bilateral ties, the visit has also featured discussion over regional and international matters as well as expansion of mutual relations, Press TV reported.

Switzerland, which also represents the United States’ interests in Iran, hosts a so-called humanitarian channel, known as the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), which is meant to help Tehran avoid American sanctions. According to some reports, Cassis’ stay was also expected to help expand the channel.

