DONATE
News,

Iranian, Chinese, Russian Military Forces to Participate in Joint Wargames

by 7 hours agono comment
iranrussiachina_hdv

Iranian, Chinese and Russian military forces will participate in joint military drills codenamed ‘Caucus 2020’ late in September, Beijing announced on Thursday.

China’s Defense Ministry made the announcement, saying that troops from Armenia, Belarus, Myanmar, and Pakistan would also participate in the exercises.

Iranian Singles

It added that the exercises, to be held from September 21 to 26, would focus on defensive tactics, encirclement, and battlefield control and command.

The drills have special significance “at this important moment when the entire world is fighting the pandemic,” the ministry said.

Iran, China, and Russia have over the past years increased their military and diplomatic cooperation to counter the United States’ hostile policies and extra-territorial presence in their regions.

Late last year, the three countries held four days of naval exercises code-named the “Marine Security Belt” to promote regional security and peace and safeguard international trade in the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean.

The joint drill, which was the first of such cooperation with Iran since the 1979 victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution with two major world naval powers at this scale, was aimed at promoting the security of international trade in the strategic regions.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0431,838

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
16h 1304118471572287488

While @realDonaldTrump admits the US thirst for war to fill the coffers of “those wonderful companies”,
he's been busy flogging their "beautiful military equipment" to our region.

We get it. He thinks cold war is good for business while hot war is not.

War is bad, period.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: While @realDonaldTrump admits the US
Reply on Twitter 1304118471572287488Retweet on Twitter 1304118471572287488395Like on Twitter 13041184715722874881342Twitter 1304118471572287488
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sanambna avatarSanam Naraghi Anderlini@sanambna·
5 Sep 1302324075776413696

One day soon I will visit again & take my kids & friends to experience the awesomeness of my homeland #Iran. https://twitter.com/JrRezvani/status/1302281838636003330

Twitter feed video.One day soon I will visit again &amp; take my kids &amp; friends to experience the awesomeness of my homeland #Iran. https://t.co/vrJXkeba8E
Rezvani | seeking not to persuade by anger or pity@JrRezvani

The stunning colors of Persian Gulf, Iran.

Reply on Twitter 1302324075776413696Retweet on Twitter 13023240757764136962Like on Twitter 130232407577641369639Twitter 1302324075776413696
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>