War Games: Photos of ‘Zolfaghar 99 Military drill’ in south of Iran

The three-day exercises, dubbed Zolfaqar-99, kicked off on Thursday under the command of the Army’s Zolfaqar base, with observers from the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base in attendance.

The drills cover an area of two million square kilometers in the eastern waters of the Strait of Hormuz, Makran coast, Oman Sea and North Ocean India up to 10 degrees north.

During the military exercises, the Armed Forces will put to test different home-made defense systems, including drones, torpedoes, surface-to-surface and coast-to-sea cruise missiles, surface-to-air and air-to-surface missiles and rocket launchers loaded on vessels.

While @realDonaldTrump admits the US thirst for war to fill the coffers of “those wonderful companies”,
he's been busy flogging their "beautiful military equipment" to our region.

We get it. He thinks cold war is good for business while hot war is not.

War is bad, period.

Image for the Tweet beginning: While @realDonaldTrump admits the US
One day soon I will visit again & take my kids & friends to experience the awesomeness of my homeland #Iran. https://twitter.com/JrRezvani/status/1302281838636003330

The stunning colors of Persian Gulf, Iran.

