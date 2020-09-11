DONATE
News,

Qeshm Island boosts hospitality services

by 6 hours agono comment
3551684

Three new hotels were inaugurated in the Persian Gulf island of Qeshm on Thursday, aiming to boost hospitality services on the southern island.

The projects, worth 320 billion rials (some $7.6 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials), will generate 146 job opportunities, directly and indirectly, IRNA reported.

Iranian Singles

With the inauguration of the hotels, 362 beds are added to the accommodation capacity of the island.

President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the projects through video conference.

The president also inaugurated 14 more projects in the fields of industry, energy, production, transportation, tourism, and development.

Qeshm Island is a heaven for eco-tourists as it embraces wide-ranging attractions such as the Hara marine forests and about 60 villages dotted mostly across its rocky coastlines.

The island also features geologically eye-catching canyons, hills, caves, and valleys, most of which are protected as part of the UNESCO-tagged Qeshm Island Geopark, itself a haven for nature-lovers.

Many travelers to Qeshm believe that the Stars Valley or Valley of Stars is a “MUST SEE”. It is home to bizarre-shaped gorges, tall pillars, canyon-like paths, hollowed-out spaces as well as the smooth and round stones, which have been formed by the wind and rain eroding the soil, rocks, and stones. Locals believe that a star once fell on this area thereby creating the rocky shapes that make it seem as if from another planet.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0441,838

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
10 Sep 1304118471572287488

While @realDonaldTrump admits the US thirst for war to fill the coffers of “those wonderful companies”,
he's been busy flogging their "beautiful military equipment" to our region.

We get it. He thinks cold war is good for business while hot war is not.

War is bad, period.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: While @realDonaldTrump admits the US
Reply on Twitter 1304118471572287488Retweet on Twitter 1304118471572287488462Like on Twitter 13041184715722874881517Twitter 1304118471572287488
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
sanambna avatarSanam Naraghi Anderlini@sanambna·
5 Sep 1302324075776413696

One day soon I will visit again & take my kids & friends to experience the awesomeness of my homeland #Iran. https://twitter.com/JrRezvani/status/1302281838636003330

Twitter feed video.One day soon I will visit again &amp; take my kids &amp; friends to experience the awesomeness of my homeland #Iran. https://t.co/vrJXkeba8E
Rezvani | seeking not to persuade by anger or pity@JrRezvani

The stunning colors of Persian Gulf, Iran.

Reply on Twitter 1302324075776413696Retweet on Twitter 13023240757764136962Like on Twitter 130232407577641369639Twitter 1302324075776413696
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>