DONATE
News,

Tehran Blasts Media Reports About Its Plans to Kill US Envoy as ‘Anti-Iran Propaganda’

by 1 hour agono comment
3338573

On Sunday, the US news outlet Politico asserted that Tehran may retaliate following January’s killing of a top Iranian general by targeting American ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed allegations that Tehran is weighing the possibility of carrying out an assassination plot as revenge for the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani earlier this year.

Iranian Singles

The claims were recently made by the news outlet Politico, which cited unnamed American sources as saying that the target could be the US ambassador to South Africa.

“We advise the American officials to stop resorting to hackneyed and worn-out methods for anti-Iran propaganda in the international arena,” Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Monday.
He described the allegations as part of the “Trump administration’s counter-intelligence campaign against Iran”, slamming the Politico report as “custom-ordered, biased and purposeful”.

The spokesman stressed that it was “predictable” that Washington would “resort to anti-Iran accusations and falsification ahead of the US presidential election, coupled with that [American] regime’s pressures to abuse the United Nations Security Council’s mechanisms with the purpose of intensifying pressure on the people of Iran”.
He suggested that such a news fabrication would “possibly continue in the future” but would “undoubtedly get nowhere”, adding to “the long list of Washington’s continuous defeats in the face of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

Khatibzadeh also touted his country as “a responsible member of the international community”, which he said “proved its constant commitment to international diplomatic principles and norms”.

“Conversely, it is the United States and the incumbent regime at the White House that has ignored the basic diplomatic principles and has become a rogue regime in the international arena, […] masterminding and implementing tens of assassination plots, […] withdrawal from many international agreements, violating the territorial integrity of nations, and the cowardly assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the honourable commander of the fight against terrorism,” the spokesman underscored.

He pledged that Iran will “press on with international legal action at all levels in connection with the criminal” assassination of General Soleimani, and that it will neither forgive nor forget the act of terrorism”.
Politico’s sources have, meanwhile, said that they were not in the know as to why US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks would be considered by Tehran as a target, since she has “few, if any, known links to Iran”. It was suggested that she would be an easier target than other US diplomats.

Soleimani’s Assassination

Qasem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s elite Quds Force and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike on their car at Baghdad International Airport on 3 January, in an attack that was authorised by President Donald Trump.

Iran retaliated by launching air strikes against two Iraqi military bases housing US troops. The strikes caused no deaths or serious injuries, but the Pentagon has since reported that at least 109 US servicemen have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries.

Soleimani’s assassination exacerbated already-tense relations between Tehran and Washington, which have persisted since May 2018, when President Trump announced the unilateral exit of the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while also reinstating harsh economic sanctions against Tehran.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0491,834

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
MaxBlumenthal avatarMax Blumenthal@MaxBlumenthal·
13 Sep 1305193904321507333

En route to Boss Adelson https://twitter.com/danscavino/status/1305039891936325633

Twitter feed video.En route to Boss Adelson https://t.co/hPk6NsMg1D
Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅@DanScavino

President @realDonaldTrump arrives in Las Vegas, Nevada....

Reply on Twitter 1305193904321507333Retweet on Twitter 1305193904321507333135Like on Twitter 1305193904321507333545Twitter 1305193904321507333
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
10 Sep 1304118471572287488

While @realDonaldTrump admits the US thirst for war to fill the coffers of “those wonderful companies”,
he's been busy flogging their "beautiful military equipment" to our region.

We get it. He thinks cold war is good for business while hot war is not.

War is bad, period.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: While @realDonaldTrump admits the US
Reply on Twitter 1304118471572287488Retweet on Twitter 1304118471572287488518Like on Twitter 13041184715722874881694Twitter 1304118471572287488
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>