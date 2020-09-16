DONATE
News,

US Secretary of State Pompeo Seeks to Make Iranian Arms Embargo Permanent

by 9 hours ago2 comments
pompeo-ap-ml-190422_hpMain_16x9_992

The United Nations Security Council rejected a US proposal in August to extend the Iranian arms embargo under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. These restrictions are expected to expire on 18 October.

The United States is working to introduce a UN resolution next week to make the Iranian arms embargo permanent, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

Iranian Singles

“We will return to the United Nations to re-impose sanctions, so that the arms embargo [on Iran] will become permanent, next week,” Pompeo told reporters.

Last month, the United States attempted to trigger a so-called snapback mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were previously lifted under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The draft resolution, however, did not receive the support sufficient for its adoption as the United States pulled out of the nuclear deal. Iran warned that the arms embargo extension would mean the death of the nuclear deal.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have worsened since Washington unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018. The JCPOA, signed by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, stipulates the removal of international sanctions from Tehran in exchange for it scaling down its nuclear program and ensuring it is peaceful. The deal was then enshrined in UNSC Resolution 2231, including a provision on a five-year arms embargo. The United States unilaterally abandoned the agreement in May of 2018 prompting Iran to scale back its commitments under the accord.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0551,838

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
FuchsiaHart avatarFuchsia Hart@FuchsiaHart·
15 Sep 1305952127429365768

The earliest photos of Mashhad (love these so much!), taken by Antonio Giannuzzi in 1858-59. He was an Italian officer in the service of Nasir al-Din Shah and in 1858/9, he was at the head of a cavalry unit sent to Mashhad to receive Russian Orientalist Nicolas de Khanikoff.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The earliest photos of MashhadTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The earliest photos of MashhadTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The earliest photos of MashhadTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The earliest photos of Mashhad
Reply on Twitter 1305952127429365768Retweet on Twitter 1305952127429365768172Like on Twitter 1305952127429365768680Twitter 1305952127429365768
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
MaxBlumenthal avatarMax Blumenthal@MaxBlumenthal·
15 Sep 1305959626337329158

The United States brokers “peace” with three colonial implants it subsidizes in order to vanquish an indigenous people and wage war on an independent state that represents one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations. A stain on human history. https://twitter.com/whitehouse/status/1305941077032079361

Twitter feed video.The United States brokers “peace” with three colonial implants it subsidizes in order to vanquish an indigenous people and wage war on an independent state that represents one of the world’s oldest continuous civilizations. A stain on human history. https://t.co/hxYM2A6maj
The White House@WhiteHouse

The Abraham Accords—in English, Hebrew, and Arabic—have been signed! 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🇧🇭 🇦🇪

Reply on Twitter 1305959626337329158Retweet on Twitter 1305959626337329158729Like on Twitter 13059596263373291581711Twitter 1305959626337329158
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
JZarif avatarJavad Zarif@JZarif·
15 Sep 1305945596675710978

The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrump into assassinating ISIS' enemy #1 by raising a false alarm.

Now he's trying to sucker him into mother of all quagmires by leaking a new false alarm.

-Politico source: “US officials"

-Trump source: “press reports”

Time to wake up.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrumpTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrumpTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrumpTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The habitual liar bamboozled @realdonaldtrump
Reply on Twitter 1305945596675710978Retweet on Twitter 1305945596675710978640Like on Twitter 13059455966757109781975Twitter 1305945596675710978
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>