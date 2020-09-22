Iran Has Supplied Yemen with Defense Know-How: Spokesman

A senior spokesman for the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said the Islamic Republic has provided Yemenis with the experience and know-how in the defense sector.

Speaking at a televised program on Tuesday, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi dismissed the claims that Iran has supplied missiles to Yemen.

“We provided them (Yemenis) with the experiences in technology in the defense sphere, as they have learned how to produce missiles, drones and weapons in Yemen by themselves,” he underlined.“We have shared our experience and knowledge with the people of Yemen,” the general added.

Unlike what the enemy is trying to portray, the people of Yemen are smart and sophisticated, as they have managed to manufacture missiles and advanced drones and make great headways in the electronic warfare, Shekarchi noted.

The spokesman reiterated that Iran’s assistance for the regional countries is restricted to “spiritual presence and advisory help”.

“The resistance front countries have armies and forces themselves. We provide them with advisory help. In order to share our experiences with the people of Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen, our experienced forces go there and give them intellectual assistance, but this is the people and armies of those countries who stand against the enemies in practice,” he noted.

The general finally emphasized that Iran would provide whatever help it can for any country standing against the Zionist regime and the US.

Due to the economic problems, Iran would not give anything to the others for free, he noted, saying the foreigners would make purchases.

In comments in October 2019, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri had underlined that Iran’s military officers only offer advisory assistance to popular forces in Yemen, rejecting reports that Tehran has supplied missiles to the impoverished Arab country.