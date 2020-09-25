Iran’s Navy to Unveil Large Helicopter Carrier in Weeks

The Iranian Navy is going to unveil the first homegrown auxiliary ship that is capable of carrying several military choppers, the Navy commander announced.

Speaking at a TV program on Thursday, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said the Iranian Navy’s first auxiliary ship will be unveiled in the Iranian month of Azar (November 21-December 20).

He said the homegrown auxiliary ship, which is 24 meters longer than the Kahrk warship, can carry seven helicopters.

The Navy is also going to unveil ‘Dena’ naval vessel and ‘Saba’ minesweeper, the commander added.

Khanzadi then noted that the Navy has developed a new version of a submarine-launched missiles that was fired in a recent naval exercise in the Sea of Oman, saying the range of the new missile has been doubled.

Several new Fateh submarines are under construction at present, the commander noted, saying one of them is equipped with an advanced propulsion system that is independent of air and allows the submarine to stay longer under water.

The commander finally said all movements by the American military forces are being monitored by the Iranian naval units, warning that any wrong action will receive a “harsh response” from Iran.

In a massive military exercise held in the Sea of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean earlier this month, the Iranian Navy fired a submarine-launched cruise missile, dubbed Jask.