DONATE
News,

IRGC Unveils New Naval Ballistic Missile

by 7 hours agono comment
1399070611491682521307804

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps unveiled a new naval ballistic missile with a range of over 700 kilometers.

The IRGC’s new ballistic missile, “Zolfaqar Basir”, has been put on display in a permanent exhibition of the achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force that was inaugurated on Sunday morning.

Iranian Singles

Known as the latest version of a new generation of ‘Persian Gulf’ missiles, Zolfaqar Basir has a range of above 700 kilometers and its warhead is equipped with an optical seeker.

The range of the IRGC’s previous naval missiles, Persian Gulf and Hormuz, was around 300 and 250 km respectively.

The ground-to-ground version of Zolfaqar missile has a range of about 750 kilometers. It was used in an operation against Daesh terrorists in Syria in October 2018 and in a missile attack on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Iraq in January 2020.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0841,835

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
soureh_design avatarSoureh🚩@soureh_design·
25 Sep 1309624687438245888

Wall Street Journal, care to comment!? https://twitter.com/ivan8848/status/1309506715184959496

Twitter feed video.Wall Street Journal, care to comment!? https://t.co/SWEPoVyVxf
ivan@ivan8848

F-16 and Su-30 aircrafts of Venezuelan Air Force accompany the second Iranian oil tanker the Forest

Reply on Twitter 1309624687438245888Retweet on Twitter 130962468743824588817Like on Twitter 1309624687438245888117Twitter 1309624687438245888
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
adavari21 avatarArash Davari@adavari21·
23 Sep 1308819171598372865

Dear Dr. Mossadegh,

It's 2020. Things are pretty bad here. A comedian named Maz Jobrani is signing open letters to the UN asking it to intervene in Iranian national sovereignty for the sake of Iranian national sovereignty. Please send help.

Reply on Twitter 1308819171598372865Retweet on Twitter 130881917159837286550Like on Twitter 1308819171598372865337Twitter 1308819171598372865
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
passingbybye avatarpassingby@passingbybye·
23 Sep 1308680152096923648

@Mohsen_Tavakol @arash_tehran A truly moronic action demonstrating they don't have a clue what the "deal" actually is nor do they seem to know what the UN does.

Out of touch and embarrassing. One wonders if Iran struck a comprehensive deal with a Western power today would they worry about sovereignty?

Reply on Twitter 1308680152096923648Retweet on Twitter 13086801520969236482Like on Twitter 130868015209692364834Twitter 1308680152096923648
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>