News,

Iran: Minimum response to Soleimani’s assassination is pushing US out of Iraq

Iranian outgoing Defence Minister Shamkhani speaks during news conference at Defence Ministry in Tehran.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said yesterday that the least severe punishment for US following its assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani is expelling it from Iraq, Iranian media reported.

According to the Iran Daily, Shamkhani said that Washington’s assassination of Soleimani in Iraq in January “is a glaring example of state terrorism.”

He added that the least severe punishment for perpetrators of this crime is for them to immediately leave the region, especially the country where the crime was committed.

“The Iraqi government is expected to seriously follow up on this cowardly assassination through international circles,” Shamkhani said.

