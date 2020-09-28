Reza Pahlavi calls on Iranians to carry out a civil disobedience

Just listed to @PahlaviReza ’s 16-minute speech—so disingenuous & self-serving. 16 minutes—with a focus on #Iran ’s economic situation but not *one peep* about #Trump ’s unilateral sanctions & how they’ve impoverished the Iranians he wants to free politically & uplift economically.

Reza Pahlavi openly foments conflict in #Iran & supports crippling sanctions under guise of “democracy”, but supports a president in the country’s he’s lived in 40+ yrs who undermines it.

I’d criticize him for ignoring Trump’s election plan, but we know how he feels about coups.

— Assal Rad (@AssalRad) September 28, 2020