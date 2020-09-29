DONATE
News,

Iran denies sending weapons to Armenia

by 4 hours agono comment
Operations-of-the-Azerbaijani-army-continue-2_4

Iran denied allegations on Tuesday that weapons and military equipment have been transported to Armenia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the trucks allegedly carrying arms were actually transporting commercial products.

Iranian Singles

In response to journalists’ questions, Khatibzadeh explained that Iranian officials examine the shipments crossing the borders carefully.

He insisted that the authorities will not allow arms and ammunition to pass through the country, and pointed out that non-military goods are being transported between Iran and its neighbours as usual.

This is a particularly important issue given that, on Sunday, clashes broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia, after Armenian forces fired on civilian neighbourhoods in its neighbour to the east.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence said that the Armenian attack caused civilian casualties, in addition to significant damage to civilian infrastructure in a number of villages that were subjected to heavy bombardment.

Since 1992, Armenia has occupied about 20 percent of Azerbaijan territory, including the Karabakh region.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0861,836

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
asmamk avatarAsma Khalid@asmamk·
4h 1311170761688846336

Okay, for those of you wondering - did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage?

Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said. https://twitter.com/danielghajjar/status/1311121819093565441

Twitter feed video.Okay, for those of you wondering - did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage? Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said. https://t.co/MqseBsl2Ck
Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧@DanielGHajjar

Here it is: Joe Biden saying inshallah #Debates2020

Reply on Twitter 1311170761688846336Retweet on Twitter 13111707616888463361349Like on Twitter 13111707616888463366111Twitter 1311170761688846336
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
narangestan avatarBozorgmehr@narangestan·
28 Sep 1310653243245105158

Since ancient times, Azerbaijan was used to refer ONLY to Iranian Azerbaijan (Atropatene). What is now the Republic of Azerbaijan was called Arran (Albania) and Shirvan. The very name Azerbaijan means “protector of fire,” an ode to their Zoroastrian heritage.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Since ancient times, Azerbaijan was
Reply on Twitter 1310653243245105158Retweet on Twitter 131065324324510515829Like on Twitter 1310653243245105158174Twitter 1310653243245105158
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
soureh_design avatarSoureh🚩@soureh_design·
25 Sep 1309624687438245888

Wall Street Journal, care to comment!? https://twitter.com/ivan8848/status/1309506715184959496

Twitter feed video.Wall Street Journal, care to comment!? https://t.co/SWEPoVyVxf
ivan@ivan8848

F-16 and Su-30 aircrafts of Venezuelan Air Force accompany the second Iranian oil tanker the Forest

Reply on Twitter 1309624687438245888Retweet on Twitter 130962468743824588817Like on Twitter 1309624687438245888116Twitter 1309624687438245888
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
adavari21 avatarArash Davari@adavari21·
23 Sep 1308819171598372865

Dear Dr. Mossadegh,

It's 2020. Things are pretty bad here. A comedian named Maz Jobrani is signing open letters to the UN asking it to intervene in Iranian national sovereignty for the sake of Iranian national sovereignty. Please send help.

Reply on Twitter 1308819171598372865Retweet on Twitter 130881917159837286550Like on Twitter 1308819171598372865337Twitter 1308819171598372865
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
passingbybye avatarpassingby@passingbybye·
23 Sep 1308680152096923648

@Mohsen_Tavakol @arash_tehran A truly moronic action demonstrating they don't have a clue what the "deal" actually is nor do they seem to know what the UN does.

Out of touch and embarrassing. One wonders if Iran struck a comprehensive deal with a Western power today would they worry about sovereignty?

Reply on Twitter 1308680152096923648Retweet on Twitter 13086801520969236482Like on Twitter 130868015209692364833Twitter 1308680152096923648
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>