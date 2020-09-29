DONATE
News,

Iran Eyes Enhanced Trade Ties with EU in Defiance of US Sanctions

by 6 mins agono comment

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for the promotion of economic ties with European countries, stressing that bilateral trade should not be affected by the illegal and unilateral US sanctions.
Rouhani on Tuesday received the credentials of several new foreign ambassadors to Tehran, including European envoys from Denmark, Norway, Germany, Portugal, Spain, and the Czech Republic.

In the meeting with Danish Ambassador Jesper Vahr, the president hailed the Scandinavian country’s support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iranian Singles

Stressing the need for the promotion of economic and technological cooperation between Tehran and Copenhagen, Rouhani praised the inauguration of a joint medical and pharmaceutical center in Iran amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

In another meeting with Norway’s new ambassador, Rouhani highlighted the ample opportunities for economic and scientific cooperation between Tehran and Oslo.

Praising Norway’s support for the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian president said its membership in the UN Security Council provides a good opportunity to strengthen global cooperation for peace and stability in the world.

Hans Odo Motzel, Germany’s new ambassador to Tehran also met with Rouhani, who urged that the economic interaction between Tehran and Berlin should grow irrespective of the US’ illegal sanctions.

Hailing Germany’s stances against the US’ unilateralism, the Iranian chief executive said the three European parties to the JCPOA have acted “logically” in dealing with the US’ illegal and incorrect measures and attempts to re-impose the cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation and in supporting the UNSC Resolution 2231.

In another meeting with the new Portuguese ambassador Carlos Antonio Rico Da Costa Nos, Rouhani expressed Iran’s willingness for cooperation with Portugal in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He also praised Portugal for supporting international law and multilateral agreements, particularly the JCPOA, and opposing unilateralism.

Another foreign diplomat wgo submitted his credentials to the Iranian president was the new ambassador of Spain, Luis Felipe Fernandez de la Pena.

In the meeting, Rouhani said many world countries are struggling with two viruses, namely the coronavirus and the American unilateralism, calling for unity and collective action against the two viruses.

In another meeting, new ambassador of the Czech Republic in Tehran Josef Rychtar submitted his credentials to the president.

Expressing satisfaction with Prague’s support for the Iran nuclear deal and opposition to Washington’s unilateralism, Rouhani stressed the need for the enhancement of bilateral ties without being influenced by the American sanctions.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0851,837

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
narangestan avatarBozorgmehr@narangestan·
28 Sep 1310653243245105158

Since ancient times, Azerbaijan was used to refer ONLY to Iranian Azerbaijan (Atropatene). What is now the Republic of Azerbaijan was called Arran (Albania) and Shirvan. The very name Azerbaijan means “protector of fire,” an ode to their Zoroastrian heritage.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Since ancient times, Azerbaijan was
Reply on Twitter 1310653243245105158Retweet on Twitter 131065324324510515828Like on Twitter 1310653243245105158173Twitter 1310653243245105158
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
soureh_design avatarSoureh🚩@soureh_design·
25 Sep 1309624687438245888

Wall Street Journal, care to comment!? https://twitter.com/ivan8848/status/1309506715184959496

Twitter feed video.Wall Street Journal, care to comment!? https://t.co/SWEPoVyVxf
ivan@ivan8848

F-16 and Su-30 aircrafts of Venezuelan Air Force accompany the second Iranian oil tanker the Forest

Reply on Twitter 1309624687438245888Retweet on Twitter 130962468743824588817Like on Twitter 1309624687438245888116Twitter 1309624687438245888
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
adavari21 avatarArash Davari@adavari21·
23 Sep 1308819171598372865

Dear Dr. Mossadegh,

It's 2020. Things are pretty bad here. A comedian named Maz Jobrani is signing open letters to the UN asking it to intervene in Iranian national sovereignty for the sake of Iranian national sovereignty. Please send help.

Reply on Twitter 1308819171598372865Retweet on Twitter 130881917159837286550Like on Twitter 1308819171598372865337Twitter 1308819171598372865
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
passingbybye avatarpassingby@passingbybye·
23 Sep 1308680152096923648

@Mohsen_Tavakol @arash_tehran A truly moronic action demonstrating they don't have a clue what the "deal" actually is nor do they seem to know what the UN does.

Out of touch and embarrassing. One wonders if Iran struck a comprehensive deal with a Western power today would they worry about sovereignty?

Reply on Twitter 1308680152096923648Retweet on Twitter 13086801520969236482Like on Twitter 130868015209692364833Twitter 1308680152096923648
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>