Rouhani: Iran Ready for Joint Production of COVID-19 Vaccine with China

President Hassan Rouhani expressed Iran’s readiness to participate in joint programs with China on the production of a coronavirus vaccine.

In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Rouhani congratulated the government and people of China on the country’s 71st founding anniversary.

The Iranian president also said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, despite the problems it created, provided an opportunity to manifest China’s power in helping the common fate of humanity and for closer cooperation between Iran and China.

“As the two countries have worked together in the battle against the disease (COVID-19) from the outset of the pandemic, I express my country’s readiness for participation in the production of a COVID-19 vaccine with China,” the Iranian president added.

Rouhani further hailed the cultural commonalities and the history of relations between Iran and China, saying their comprehensive cooperation results from their determination to oppose unilateralism.

He noted that finalization of the 25-year strategic cooperation agreement between Tehran and Beijing would mark a major step in the fulfillment of common interests and contribution to international peace and stability.