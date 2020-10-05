DONATE
News,

Iran holds 3% share of world’s top scientific articles

by 5 hours ago1 comment
55e8c07c84730 (1)

Iran’s share of the world’s top scientific articles is 3 percent, Gholam Hossein Rahimi She’erbaf, the deputy science minister, has announced.

The country’s share in the whole publications worldwide is 2 percent, he noted, highlighting, for the first three consecutive years, Iran has been ranked first in terms of quantity and quality of articles among Islamic countries.

Iranian Singles

Iranian articles rank 16 and 15 in Web of Science and Scopus, respectively.

1700 knowledge-based companies operating in Iran

She’erbaf went on to say that currently, there are 43 science and technology parks in the country, in addition to 195 growth centers, in which over 7,000 companies are active, among all, 1,700 are knowledge-based companies.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for the science and technology told the Tehran Times in an exclusive interview that Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence.

Fortunately, last year, companies achieved a record sale of 1.2 quadrillion rials (nearly $28.5 billion), which is expected to increase by 40 percent this year.

To date, 42 knowledge-based companies with a total value of 2.8 quadrillion rials (nearly $66.6 billion) have been listed on the stock exchange and they will soon turn into the biggest businesses in the county,” he said.

Sattari said that U.S. sanctions caused exports of knowledge-based companies to decline three years ago, however, it has returned to growth and is projected to reach the pre-sanctions level of more than $1 billion by the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 20, 2021).

Mehdi Kashmiri, director for technology and planning at the science ministry, said in July that about 450 knowledge-based companies were active in the country for manufacturing protective equipment and treatment products to fight the coronavirus.

Production of more than one million face masks per day, production of more than 1.5 liters of disinfectants per day, diagnostic kits, non-contact thermometers, protective clothing, ventilator are among the produces manufactured by these companies, he added.

Iranian-made innovative products in the field of diagnosis, screening, and fighting coronavirus were also unveiled to combat the disease, namely, ozone generator, nanotechnology face shields, disinfection gate, and molecular COVID-19 diagnostic kits.

Iranian scientific journals among highly cited worldwide

Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry (JNSC) affiliated to Islamic Azad University was ranked forty-fifth among 103 top nanotechnology journals in Journal Citation Reports 2020 published by Clarivate Analytics.

The Journal Citation Reports 2019 ranking report includes 42 journals from Iran, including the Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry with an impact factor of 4.077.

Iranian scientific journals such as the Journal of Nanostructures (affiliated to Kashan University), Nanomedicine Journal (Mashhad University of Medical Sciences), Journal of Nanoanalysis (Tehran University of Medical Sciences) were listed in the ESCI index of WOS database.

Moreover, the Journal of Water and Environmental Nanotechnology, Nanomedicine Research Journal, and International Nanoscience and Nanotechnology were also listed in the Scopus Index.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    October 5, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    America should forget about Saudi Arabia and partner with Iran.

    Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow40,0931,831

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    KyleKulinski avatarSecular Talk@KyleKulinski·
    19h 1312960583428386816

    These people don't actually want to end the wars or get medicare for all, they're democratic party tribalists and to them the entire point is winning power and thats it. What's actually done with that power is largely irrelevant to them. https://twitter.com/TheEpicDept/status/1312959621691330561

    These people don't actually want to end the wars or get medicare for all, they're democratic party tribalists and to them the entire point is winning power and thats it. What's actually done with that power is largely irrelevant to them. https://t.co/H11jQuS8ch
    These people don't actually want to end the wars or get medicare for all, they're democratic party tribalists and to them the entire point is winning power and thats it. What's actually done with that power is largely irrelevant to them. https://t.co/H11jQuS8ch
    Sarcastic Logical Rationalist@TheEpicDept

    Same, useless lib energy

    Reply on Twitter 1312960583428386816Retweet on Twitter 13129605834283868162727Like on Twitter 131296058342838681618224Twitter 1312960583428386816
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    asmamk avatarAsma Khalid@asmamk·
    30 Sep 1311170761688846336

    Okay, for those of you wondering - did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage?

    Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said. https://twitter.com/danielghajjar/status/1311121819093565441

    Twitter feed video.Okay, for those of you wondering - did Joe Biden really drop an “inshallah” with the appropriate sarcastic usage? Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said. https://t.co/MqseBsl2Ck
    Danny Hajjar داني حجار 🇱🇧@DanielGHajjar

    Here it is: Joe Biden saying inshallah #Debates2020

    Reply on Twitter 1311170761688846336Retweet on Twitter 13111707616888463366865Like on Twitter 131117076168884633644639Twitter 1311170761688846336
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    narangestan avatarPahlevan@narangestan·
    28 Sep 1310653243245105158

    Since ancient times, Azerbaijan was used to refer ONLY to Iranian Azerbaijan (Atropatene). What is now the Republic of Azerbaijan was called Arran (Albania) and Shirvan. The very name Azerbaijan means “protector of fire,” an ode to their Zoroastrian heritage.

    Twitter feed video.
    Image for the Tweet beginning: Since ancient times, Azerbaijan was
    Reply on Twitter 1310653243245105158Retweet on Twitter 131065324324510515832Like on Twitter 1310653243245105158171Twitter 1310653243245105158
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >