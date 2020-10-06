General: Iran among Top 10 Countries in Manufacturing Radar Systems

Iran is one of the ten best manufacturers of military radars in the world, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said.

There may be 20 countries in the world capable of manufacturing radars, and Iran is certainly one of the top ten, Hajizadeh said in a ceremony held Tuesday to integrate two sets of Qadir long-range radar system into the Iranian air defense network.

The commander said the new radars, manufactured by the IRGC Aerospace Force, are capable of detecting stealth aircraft within a range of 350 kilometers and all other targets within a distance of above 1,000 km.

The two radars came into operation in the central and southern provinces of Yazd and Kerman.

Qadir is a phased-array radar system that identifies aerial targets on the basis of 3-dimensional detection with multiple detectors. The system enjoys nonstop monitoring activity.

Run by three operators, the system uses low signals, and is a suitable option for electronic warfare.