News,

World Powerlifting competitions to be held in Persepolis

The Asian Powerlifting Federation, the World Power Sport Federation (WPSF), Parsa-Pasargadae Research Foundation, and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Marvdasht signed an agreement to hold the World Powerlifting Competitions in Persepolis.

Hamid Vafaee, the head of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Marvdasht, said as a world heritage, Persepolis has the capacity to set out numerous developments like it did in the past.

He said the historical site can be used to hold the world events held by the WPSF.

