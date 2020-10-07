DONATE
News,

Azerbaijan Apologizes for Shells Dropped in Iran: Commander

by 5 hours agono comment
1398071914162835518633444

The Republic of Azerbaijan has apologized to Iran for a number of artillery shells and rockets that have hit the Iranian soil amid the war with Armenia, an Iranian commander said.

Speaking to reporters in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Wednesday, Deputy Commander of Iranian Police Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee expressed regret at the deaths following the recent escalation of armed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Iranian Singles

He also noted the Iranian border guards have officially given warnings to the two warring sides after a number of artillery shells and rockets fell in Iran unwittingly, adding that both sides have admitted to have made a mistake.

General Rezaee said he has held a meeting with the Azeri officials at the border to remind them of the necessary issues, noting that they have offered their apologies.

The Azeri and Armenian forces have promised to correct their firing angle to prevent any harm to Iranian farmers, workers and residents of the border areas, he added.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami cautioned the warring parties in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that Tehran will take measures stronger than warnings if the shells fired in the fighting continue to hit Iranian territories.

“The lives of citizens and the security of the holy soil of Islamic Iran are vital and significant issues, and it is by no means acceptable that bullets hit our country’s territory due to carelessness,” Hatami said.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,0971,830

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
RaniaKhalek avatarRania Khalek@RaniaKhalek·
5 Oct 1313190539324534784

The neocons in charge of Trump’s Middle East policy are lunatics and if Trump wins re-election they will start a war with Iran. If Trump loses, they might still rush to war while they still can before inauguration. https://twitter.com/camanpour/status/1313181071400460296

Twitter feed video.The neocons in charge of Trump’s Middle East policy are lunatics and if Trump wins re-election they will start a war with Iran. If Trump loses, they might still rush to war while they still can before inauguration. https://t.co/hNUzBDGfO9
Christiane Amanpour@camanpour

Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, but where's the better deal he promised? Special Rep for Iran Elliott Abrams: “Because they can’t take 4 more years of this, they will be ready to enter into a negotiation… We will increase [the pressure]... in the coming days & weeks.”

Reply on Twitter 1313190539324534784Retweet on Twitter 131319053932453478479Like on Twitter 1313190539324534784219Twitter 1313190539324534784
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
dancohen3000 avatarDan Cohen@dancohen3000·
5 Oct 1313215975786008579

The US already spends more than 5 times as much money on weapons as China, but the new cold war is a bonanza for the military-industrial complex. Watch Liz Cheney fear monger about the phantom Chinese threat to demand more money for weapons of every kind, including nukes.

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The US already spends more
Reply on Twitter 1313215975786008579Retweet on Twitter 1313215975786008579196Like on Twitter 1313215975786008579322Twitter 1313215975786008579
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
KyleKulinski avatarSecular Talk@KyleKulinski·
5 Oct 1312960583428386816

These people don't actually want to end the wars or get medicare for all, they're democratic party tribalists and to them the entire point is winning power and thats it. What's actually done with that power is largely irrelevant to them. https://twitter.com/TheEpicDept/status/1312959621691330561

These people don't actually want to end the wars or get medicare for all, they're democratic party tribalists and to them the entire point is winning power and thats it. What's actually done with that power is largely irrelevant to them. https://t.co/H11jQuS8ch
These people don't actually want to end the wars or get medicare for all, they're democratic party tribalists and to them the entire point is winning power and thats it. What's actually done with that power is largely irrelevant to them. https://t.co/H11jQuS8ch
Sarcastic Logical Rationalist@TheEpicDept

Same, useless lib energy

Reply on Twitter 1312960583428386816Retweet on Twitter 13129605834283868162834Like on Twitter 131296058342838681618957Twitter 1312960583428386816
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>