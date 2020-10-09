‘F*ck Around And Find Out’: Trump Drops F-Bomb While Putting Iran On Notice

President Trump dropped the F-bomb on Friday, warning Iran in an interview on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show:

“They’ve been put on notice: If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”

Trump’s comments come one day after his administration imposed crushing new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector, defying European allies who warned of devastating consequences.

In total, 18 new banks were hit with sanctions by the US Treasury in order to “stop illicit access to U.S. dollars.”

“As part of this action, OFAC sanctioned sixteen Iranian banks for operating in Iran’s financial sector and one bank for being owned or controlled by a sanctioned Iranian bank,” US Treasury announced. “Additionally, today’s action includes the designation of an Iranian military-affiliated bank under Treasury’s counter-proliferation authority.”