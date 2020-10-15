DONATE
News,

Iran says it has repelled large-scale cyberattacks on its government institutions

by 2 days agono comment
Cyber-Attack-Online-with-Hacker-Accessing-Stolen-Data.-Cyber-Attack-Concept-1024x683
Two Iranian government institutions became the targets of massive cyberattacks earlier this week, but the relevant Iranian agencies reacted quickly and repelled them, an official in Tehran has disclosed.

The attempts to hack the unspecified government bodies were made on Monday and Tuesday, Abolghasem Sadeghi, the deputy head of security of Iran’s IT Organization (Maher), said.

The attacks were “important and on a large scale,” but they failed to inflict any significant damage due to being swiftly identified and eliminated, he claimed.

Iranian Singles

However, Sadeghi stopped short of naming the party that Tehran considered responsible for the attacks.

Iran had earlier blamed the US, Israel and some other countries of trying to break into its networks, saying that the country’s agencies have been placed on high alert for hacking attempts.

In 2019, the US officials confirmed a cyberattack on Tehran, carried out in response to drone strikes on Saudi oil facilities by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who receive backing from Iran.

In May, the operations of a major Iranian port on the strategic Strait of Hormuz were disrupted by hackers, with sources saying that Israel was likely behind the incursion. The incident was preceded by three major cyberattacks on Iranian institutions in December, with at least one of them being “state-sponsored,” according to Tehran.

The country’s cybersecurity wall, Dezhfa, repelled a total of 33 million cyberattacks last year, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, the Islamic republic’s technology minister, announced earlier.

The US and its allies, for their part, are accusing Tehran of malign activities in cyberspace. Sources told Reuters that government-backed Iranian hackers tried to access the personal email accounts of World Health Organization (WHO) staff at the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak. Iran has denied the claims.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,1331,833

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
NegarMortazavi avatarNegar Mortazavi 😷@NegarMortazavi·
7h 1317276231574970368

Iranian users are tweeting personal stories of how US sanctions hurt their daily lives; from shortage of special medicine to soaring prices of everyday goods.

Economic sanctions are collective punishment of innocent civilians caught in the US-Iran political fight.

#روایت_تحریم

Reply on Twitter 1317276231574970368Retweet on Twitter 131727623157497036870Like on Twitter 1317276231574970368192Twitter 1317276231574970368
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
rearleftist avatarGelare خوشگذران@rearleftist·
15h 1317155667531067392

Good morning to everyone but particularly Amir Arta who's been dancing with and for the elderly, the chronically ill, the disabled and unhoused kids in Iran for years bringing queer joy into the most forgotten corners of our home!

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Good morning to everyone but
Reply on Twitter 1317155667531067392Retweet on Twitter 13171556675310673922668Like on Twitter 131715566753106739218157Twitter 1317155667531067392
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
Soheilius avatarSoheil - سهیل@Soheilius·
15 Oct 1316726848366080003

In Persian superheroes are called, ‘Abar Ghareman’ - ابر قهرمان.

Abar (ابر) is a cognate of the Latin word ‘super’ and the German word ‘über’ and means the same thing.

Ghareman (قهرمان) means hero/champion.

Both of these words have deep linguistic histories.

Reply on Twitter 1316726848366080003Retweet on Twitter 13167268483660800037Like on Twitter 131672684836608000348Twitter 1316726848366080003
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>