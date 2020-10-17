DONATE
Tehran Declares Arms Embargo Lifted, Iran Free to Procure, Export Arms as Sees Fit

Azadi Monument - Tehran

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union, requiring Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal’s adoption.

“As of today, all restrictions on the transfer of arms, related activities and financial services to and from The Islamic Republic of Iran, and all prohibitions regarding the entry or transit through territories of the United Nations Member States previously imposed on a number of Iranian citizens and military officials, are all automatically terminated,” the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran stated.

​No special action was necessary from Iran’s side as the embargo lifts automatically if no extension or additional measures are taken by the Security Council, the statement read.

Tehran said this gives authorities free reign to undertake new defense policy based solely on its own decisions.

“Therefore, as of today, the Islamic Republic of Iran may procure any necessary arms and equipment from any source without any legal restrictions and solely based on its defensive needs, and may also export defensive armaments based on its own policies,” the statement read.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory position on Iran and withdrew from the JCPOA, beginning to pursue a tough policy towards Tehran.

Earlier this year, the US tried to campaign for the restoration of international sanctions against Iran, in particular for the extension of the arms embargo, but all its draft resolutions were eventually rejected.

Damavand, the highest point in the Middle East, covered in white from the mid-October snow and looking so majestic, sitting at the heart of Alborz mountains just north of Tehran (@SiamackGh)

Iranian users are tweeting personal stories of how US sanctions hurt their daily lives; from shortage of special medicine to soaring prices of everyday goods.

Economic sanctions are collective punishment of innocent civilians caught in the US-Iran political fight.

#روایت_تحریم

Good morning to everyone but particularly Amir Arta who's been dancing with and for the elderly, the chronically ill, the disabled and unhoused kids in Iran for years bringing queer joy into the most forgotten corners of our home!

In Persian superheroes are called, ‘Abar Ghareman’ - ابر قهرمان.

Abar (ابر) is a cognate of the Latin word ‘super’ and the German word ‘über’ and means the same thing.

Ghareman (قهرمان) means hero/champion.

Both of these words have deep linguistic histories.

