Iran Plans Massive Air Defense Drill

by 18 hours agono comment
Iran’s Air Defense units are going to stage a military exercise covering more than half of the country’s territories.
The joint air defense exercise, codenamed ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-99’, will begin on Wednesday, the commander of the war game said.

The drill, involving air defense units from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), is aimed at boosting the combat preparedness and consolidate the air defense capabilities of the Armed Forces in simulated real-war conditions, General Qader Rahimzadeh said.

According to the commander, the upcoming drill will include various types of homegrown missile systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and communication systems countering aerial threats in low, medium and high altitudes.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force is planned to fly fighter jets, bombers and drones during the exercise, he added.

Iran’s Air Defense holds annual war games in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country’s airspace.

In 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei underlined the important role that Iran’s Air Defense plays in protecting the country, saying it is on the front line of countering enemies.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

