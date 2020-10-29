DONATE
News,

Iran’s Army Takes Delivery of 500 Heavy Armored Vehicles

by 1 hour agono comment
1399080713593021721518684

Five hundred extra-heavy armored vehicles were put into operation in the presence of Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

The heavy machinery, manufactured by Iranian military experts, included tank carriers and heavy semi-trucks.

Iranian Singles

They were delivered to the Army’s Ground Forces during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said, “The Army Ground Force, as the top regional military power, needs different types of heavy and extra-heavy semi-trucks to quickly move its tanks and fire platforms”.

Iran has taken great strides to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.

Tasnim News

Tasnim News Agency is a new but at the same time a leading news agency in Iran. It covers a wide variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields in an effort to boost public knowledge and awareness both inside and outside the country.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,1791,830

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
DanPriceSeattle avatarDan Price@DanPriceSeattle·
18h 1321658139566026756

America will sacrifice thousands of its soldiers and spend trillions of dollars "to bring democracy" to other countries, but won't count your vote if you mailed your ballot 2 weeks early and the post office was a bit slow

Reply on Twitter 1321658139566026756Retweet on Twitter 13216581395660267569178Like on Twitter 132165813956602675631370Twitter 1321658139566026756
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
RaniaKhalek avatarRania Khalek@RaniaKhalek·
27 Oct 1321216592441651205

The Trump administration is determined to get their war on Iran regardless of whether he wins the presidential election. If Biden wins they might even act more belligerently while they still can. My latest:

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The Trump administration is determined
Reply on Twitter 1321216592441651205Retweet on Twitter 1321216592441651205129Like on Twitter 1321216592441651205375Twitter 1321216592441651205
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
g_nar avatarGolnar Nikpour@g_nar·
26 Oct 1320798437265317891

The Collective for Black Iranians remains a super interesting & important project amplifying the voices of Afro-Iranians, a community that has historically been ignored both domestically and by Iran scholars, commentators, & "experts" outside of Iran https://twitter.com/BlackIranians/status/1319909634950352897

Twitter feed video.The Collective for Black Iranians remains a super interesting &amp; important project amplifying the voices of Afro-Iranians, a community that has historically been ignored both domestically and by Iran scholars, commentators, &amp; "experts" outside of Iran https://t.co/d5FHPu68Sk
Collective for Black Iranians@BlackIranians

Come find out about an area known as the “Black neighborhood” in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan, southern Iran, from the eyes of a local… 

با ما همراه باشید تا با «محله سیاه پوست‌ها» در بندرعباس، استان هرمزگان (جنوب ایران) از دید یکی از ساکنان آن آشنا شوید.

Reply on Twitter 1320798437265317891Retweet on Twitter 13207984372653178916Like on Twitter 132079843726531789124Twitter 1320798437265317891
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>