Iran’s Army Takes Delivery of 500 Heavy Armored Vehicles

Five hundred extra-heavy armored vehicles were put into operation in the presence of Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

The heavy machinery, manufactured by Iranian military experts, included tank carriers and heavy semi-trucks.

They were delivered to the Army’s Ground Forces during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari said, “The Army Ground Force, as the top regional military power, needs different types of heavy and extra-heavy semi-trucks to quickly move its tanks and fire platforms”.

Iran has taken great strides to attain self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and defense systems in the face of decades-long sanctions and arms embargoes on the country.