Iran Offers Glimpse of Rail-Based Multiple Launch System

The United States and its European allies have repeatedly sought to force Iran to slow or stop the continued modernisation of its missile forces. Tehran insists that its missile arsenal is fully legal under international law, and meant purely for deterrence against Iran’s potential foes.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps unveiled a new home-grown automated rapid transport and launch system for its long-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday.

The system, featured in an Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting television report, is rail-based, and appears to be capable of simultaneously carrying up to four long-range missiles throughout Iran’s secret underground ‘missile city’ compounds, whose existence was revealed to the world earlier this year.

Revolutionary Guard Commander Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami attended the system’s unveiling ceremony, boasting that “the flight of our missiles will shake the enemy’s core, and their force will push the enemy to retreat.” Salami added that Iran’s deterrent and defence capabilities give Tehran the power to demonstrate its political will, and to ‘impose it on the enemy if necessary’.