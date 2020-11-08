DONATE
President Rouhani says next US administration should make up for Trump’s mistakes

ran’s president said on Sunday the next US administration should use the opportunity to compensate for President Donald Trump’s mistakes, Iranian state reported after Joe Biden captured the US presidency, Reuters reports.

“Trump’s damaging policy has been opposed… by the American people. The next US administration should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes,” President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying.

“Iran favours constructive interaction with the world,” Rouhani said.

Biden has pledged to rejoin Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with six powers, a deal that was agreed by Washington when he was vice president, if Iran also returns to compliance.

Tensions have spiked between the longtime foes since 2018, when Trump exited the deal and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

In retaliation, Tehran has gradually reduced its commitments to the accord. But Iran’s clerical rulers have said those steps were reversible if Tehran’s interests were respected.

“The heroic resistance of the Iranian people proved that the policy of maximum pressure is doomed to failure,” Rouhani said.

Middle East Monitor

