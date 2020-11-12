Iran President: Era of ‘Maximum Pressure’ Policy Over

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the world has realized that the policy of maximum pressure against Tehran has been ineffective and the era of such policies is long gone.

“All signs in the US and elsewhere in the world indicate that the world has come to realize that (the policy of) maximum pressure does not work and its era is over,” Rouhani said on Thursday while inaugurating over 1,500 educational and medical projects via video links.

He added that the Iranian nation will be able to overcome the pressures and defeat the sanctions through resistance and relying on the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

The Democratic presidential candidate in the US election, Joe Biden, on Saturday passed the 270 electoral vote threshold needed to win the election and oust incumbent Donald Trump.

Rouhani recently said the election result “taught another lesson to adventurers, war-mongers, adversaries of nations’ rights and violators of undisputed international rights.”

The current US administration in 2018 returned the sanctions that the previous regime had lifted. Washington took the move after leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a historic nuclear agreement that has mandated the sanction relief.

Trump has been trying to justify the campaign under its signature Iran policy of “maximum pressure.” His administration has also snubbed an International Court of Justice order on it to suspend coercive economic measures against food and medicine as well as other vital items such as plane parts.

Washington, meanwhile, keeps alleging that foodstuffs and medicinal products are exempt from the inhumane bans, a claim that Tehran strongly rejects.