Can Iran and the US re-engage after the election?

Asia Times roving columnist Pepe Escobar and renowned Iran expert Mohammad Marandi are featured on October 28 in this webinar titled “Can Iran and the US re-engage after the election?” Professor Marandi and Escobar, who has been covering Iran for more than two decades, discuss the Iran-US clash, from the Axis of Evil era, through the nuclear deal, all the way to the current situation. They cover everyday life in Iran, the power of Shi’ism and the relationship with key actors – Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Turkey and the deal with China. Marandi is considered one of the best explainers of Iran, its society and its politics to global audiences. Marandi was born in the US, fought in the Iran-Iraq war and is a distinguished academic with a wide following in the United States.

