Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Close to 42,000

The death toll from COVID-19 infection in Iran is about to hit 42,000 after recording the highest single-day fatalities.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 41,979, saying the disease has taken the lives of 486 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 564,699 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has surpassed 775,100 following the detection of 13,053 new cases since Sunday noon, the spokeswoman added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 5,677 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She went on to say that more than 5,545,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world is about to surpass 55 million and the death toll has exceeded 1,320,000.