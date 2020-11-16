DONATE
Coronavirus Death Toll in Iran Close to 42,000

by 8 hours ago1 comment
The death toll from COVID-19 infection in Iran is about to hit 42,000 after recording the highest single-day fatalities.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 41,979, saying the disease has taken the lives of 486 patients over the past 24 hours.

She also noted that at least 564,699 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has surpassed 775,100 following the detection of 13,053 new cases since Sunday noon, the spokeswoman added.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 5,677 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She went on to say that more than 5,545,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world is about to surpass 55 million and the death toll has exceeded 1,320,000.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    November 16, 2020 at 9:57 am

    Imagine still performing better than the US and Europe did (by multiples) while being the most sanctioned (purposely handicapped) nation in the world to do it at the same time?

    We, Iranians, really are the best in the world. Our collective need to have others acknowledge that is, however, one of our flaws. We allow the world to meddle with our people and any internal disputes we may have (even those lingering from 50 years ago that are only relevant because the Saudis paid for them to be) must no longer become externalities that are tools of non-Iranians against us.

