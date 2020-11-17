DONATE
Politics,

Trump Wanted to Bomb Iran. We Need A New Approach

by 6 hours agono comment
Trump_Iran_TW-1-1200x604

Win Without War Executive Director Stephen Miles released the following statement regarding reports that President Trump considered launching a direct attack on Iranian soil earlier this month:

“Nothing could better encapsulate Donald Trump’s disastrous approach to U.S. foreign policy than this.

Iranian Singles

“First, Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was successfully limiting Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons and reimposed devastating U.S. sanctions. Then, as Iran, predictably resumed certain aspects of its nuclear program, Trump saw one option for a response: a military strike on foreign soil, with no regard for the catastrophe that it would surely provoke. In other words: reject the successful diplomatic route, and risk starting a pointless war instead.

“Four years of so-called ‘maximum pressure’ have done nothing but repeatedly bring us to the brink of war and cause enormous suffering to the people of Iran. We’ve seen incredible efforts at resistance in Iran against the incompetence and brutality of the Iranian government — that work isn’t made easier when U.S. policy makes it difficult for people to access medicine and essentials during a pandemic.

“So long as Trump remains in office, we will resist his reckless brinkmanship and needless cruelty. Come January, we hope the new administration will fully reject the failed military-first approach to Iran and beyond, and prioritize the only real path to peace and security: diplomacy.”

###

Win Without War is a diverse network of activists and national organizations working for progressive foreign policy in the United States.

Win Without War

We believe that by democratizing U.S. foreign policy and providing progressive alternatives, we can achieve more peaceful, just, and common sense policies that ensure that all people — regardless of race, nationality, gender, religion, or economic status — can find and take advantage of opportunity equally and feel secure.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,2531,823

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
DanielKRad avatarDaniel Rád@DanielKRad·
13h 1328661309056053248

Auto: Iranian car maker Bahman has launched a new SUV called the "Dignity", it's basically a slightly altered Chinese SUV, but re-badged for Iran.

Lovely panoramic shots of the Caspian region! 🔊

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: Auto: Iranian car maker Bahman
Reply on Twitter 1328661309056053248Retweet on Twitter 13286613090560532484Like on Twitter 132866130905605324822Twitter 1328661309056053248
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
medeabenjamin avatarMedea Benjamin@medeabenjamin·
21h 1328532131300126724

Just as antiwar folks are ready to praise Trump for bringing some troops home, we hear that he wants to bomb Iran!!! A message to BOTH PARTIES: THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE SICK AND TIRED OF YOUR DAMN WARS!!!

Reply on Twitter 1328532131300126724Retweet on Twitter 1328532131300126724242Like on Twitter 1328532131300126724947Twitter 1328532131300126724
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
DanielLarison avatarDaniel Larison@DanielLarison·
22h 1328515347469754368

Attacking another country without provocation is criminal aggression pure and simple. The idea of attacking Iran has become so normalized in US that this is usually ignored

Reply on Twitter 1328515347469754368Retweet on Twitter 13285153474697543683Like on Twitter 132851534746975436827Twitter 1328515347469754368
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
BenjaminNorton avatarBen Norton@BenjaminNorton·
16 Nov 1328478842072207360

If you think the CIA isn't still doing this today, spreading nonstop propaganda through the media and planting fake stories about China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, Iran, etc., you are hopelessly naive (or intentionally obtuse and complicit)
https://twitter.com/gramscifancam/status/1328426672669011975

If you think the CIA isn't still doing this today, spreading nonstop propaganda through the media and planting fake stories about China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Syria, Iran, etc., you are hopelessly naive (or intentionally obtuse and complicit) https://t.co/ZKORGgPdCC
zo@gramscifancam

"The CIA runs the biggest news service in the world with a budget
larger than those of all the major wire services put together."

??? huh ????

Reply on Twitter 1328478842072207360Retweet on Twitter 1328478842072207360559Like on Twitter 13284788420722073601315Twitter 1328478842072207360
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SinaToossi avatarSina Toossi@SinaToossi·
23h 1328504161412014081

I'm more worried that Israel will view Trump's apparent desire to bomb #Iran's nuclear sites as a greenlight for it to do something. If it believes it has the backing of Trump, that may be all it needs to bomb Iran & try to tie Biden's hands on diplomacy with Iran for good.

Reply on Twitter 1328504161412014081Retweet on Twitter 132850416141201408126Like on Twitter 132850416141201408175Twitter 1328504161412014081
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
jabdi avatarJamal Abdi@jabdi·
23h 1328500610132488193

Trump’s career is a series of brash investments, failure, and then declaring bankruptcy to extricate himself. Bombing Iran before leaving office would be Trump’s declaration of bankruptcy for his maximum pressure policy

Reply on Twitter 1328500610132488193Retweet on Twitter 132850061013248819314Like on Twitter 132850061013248819373Twitter 1328500610132488193
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>