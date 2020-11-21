DONATE
News,

Riding Off Success, Iran Official Calls for Creation of Permanent Space-Based Radar

by 7 hours agono comment
46770931054-007f174377-o-1600263420

Tehran achieved a major breakthrough with its space programme in April, launching the Noor-1 (lit. ‘Light-1’) military satellite into orbit. US Chief of Space Operations Gen. Jay Raymond derided the spacecraft as a mere “tumbling webcam in space”. However, in July, Iran released detailed satellite images of the largest US base in the Middle East.

Building on the success of its previous endeavours, Iran needs to move to the development and construction of space-based radars, Deputy Defence Minister Brig. Gen. Qassem Taqizadeh has said.

Iranian Singles

“Sooner or later, we will need space-based radars. We must pursue this issue in the country’s scientific communities and have the necessary context in this regard to ensure that the country does not suffer from any ‘strategic technological surprises’ in the future,” Taqizadeh said, speaking at a conference on radar and monitoring systems on Saturday, his remarks quoted by Tasnim.

Praising Iranian scientists and industries for their efforts in expanding Iran’s capabilities in radar technologies, including passive and active phased array radars, the deputy defence minister said these efforts were aimed at “thwarting the enemy’s electromagnetic onslaught” and ensuring the operation of sophisticated and effective Iranian air defences.

Advanced radar applications are useful in the civilian sector as well, Taqizadeh said, citing their ability to reduce road accidents and fatalities, help ensure border security, and be used in other areas including meteorology, air traffic control and agriculture.

Citing the regional conflicts on Iran’s borders, as well as Tehran’s mission to assist the Syrian government in its fight against terrorism, Taqizadeh stressed that “these conflicts provide us with lessons and experience, the most important of which is the need for strong defence at various levels. To become stronger, we must focus on industrial research in the fields of radio waves and radars, because radars and surveillance systems ultimately serve the security and development of the country.”

In the past two decades, Iran has become one of the top developers and manufacturers of military radars in the world, creating both vehicle-mountable 3D phased-array systems capable of detecting small aircraft, drones, and micro-air vehicles (MAVs), and larger strategic 3D phased-array systems, which military officials have claimed can effectively ‘see into’ US military bases near Iran’s borders at distances between 400 and 800 km.

Iran’s Space Programme

Iran established a space programme in the early 2000s and became the first Muslim nation to independently launch a satellite into orbit in February 2009. Since that time, the Iranian Space Agency successfully launched three more research satellites into orbit, and tested two series of space rockets. In 2013, Iran sent a monkey into orbit and retrieved it after a 15-minute flight. In 2016, the Iranian Space Agency announced plans to send astronauts into space by 2025.

In April 2020, the Revolutionary Guard, previously unknown to have had a functioning space programme, successfully launched the Noor-1 surveillance satellite into orbit aboard a Qased (‘Messenger’) rocket, with the spacecraft sending signals back to ground monitoring stations in Tehran Zahedan and Chabahar.

Iranian media touted Noor-1’s launch as a sign that the Revolutionary Guard had “reached such technological maturity that it can now confidently plan and carry out intelligence warfare and military reconnaissance missions from space while gathering data that helps keep the Iranian skies safe.”

The Pentagon initially dismissed the satellite as a “tumbling webcam in space”, but appeared to have received its comeuppance in July, when the Revolutionary Guard released detailed, coloured and thermal images of Al-Udeid Air Base – the Qatar-based home of the US military’s Central Command.

In late September, the Revolutionary Guard inaugurated a new National Aerospace Park in Tehran, showing off the Middle Eastern nation’s advances in missile, rocket, radar, engine, defence electronics, drone and satellite technologies.

 

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

This And That

iraniandotcomFollow40,2551,825

Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

iraniandotcom
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
ggreenwald avatarGlenn Greenwald@ggreenwald·
8h 1330226800291688460

The CIA lies of the Iraq War were principally sold on Meet the Press. Ground Zero for mindless CIA stenography of the most unhinged Russiagate conspiracies was MSNBC.

If you don’t want to be known as a CIA outpost, then .... don’t be one.

Reply on Twitter 1330226800291688460Retweet on Twitter 1330226800291688460634Like on Twitter 13302268002916884603281Twitter 1330226800291688460
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
AuroraIntel avatarAurora Intel@AuroraIntel·
9h 1330222163576688641

Hmmm https://twitter.com/lucasfoxnews/status/1330215993017315329

Twitter feed video.Hmmm https://t.co/ClW2UUifYg
Lucas Tomlinson@LucasFoxNews

U.S. B-52 bombers from Minot AFB, N.D. deploy on ‘short-notice’ to Middle East Saturday for first time in months and days after U.S. announced it was pulling forces from Afghanistan and Iraq

Reply on Twitter 1330222163576688641Retweet on Twitter 133022216357668864129Like on Twitter 1330222163576688641147Twitter 1330222163576688641
Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
SKhatibzadeh avatarSaeed Khatibzadeh@SKhatibzadeh·
20 Nov 1329820276864020480

The #PompeoDoctrine 101:

- Put Bibi's interest above that of even Americans who put him in office;
- Formalize Israel's occupation & whitewash Israeli crimes- no matter what;
- Silence criticism with bogus 'anti-Semitism label';
- Waste US taxpayers money on private family tours

Twitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The #PompeoDoctrine 101: - Put Bibi'sTwitter feed video.
Image for the Tweet beginning: The #PompeoDoctrine 101: - Put Bibi's
Reply on Twitter 1329820276864020480Retweet on Twitter 1329820276864020480113Like on Twitter 1329820276864020480466Twitter 1329820276864020480
Load More...

Meet your Persian Love Today!
Meet your Persian Love Today!
>