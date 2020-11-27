DONATE
News,

Iran’s Top Nuclear Scientist Assassinated, Tehran Calls Murder a ‘Terror Attack’

by
Earlier in the day, reports emerged in Iranian media that a high-profile nuclear physicist had been assassinated in the north of Iran.

The Iranian Defence Ministry has confirmed earlier media reports that a high-ranking nuclear physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, has been killed. In a press release, the ministry says they are treating Fakhrizadeh’s assassination as a terror attack.

“Today, in the afternoon, armed terrorists attacked the head of research and innovation at the Defence Ministry. As his security guards and terrorists clashed, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was seriously injured and hospitalised,” the press service said in a statement adding that he died in the hospital despite efforts to resuscitate him.

Iran’s Defence Minister, Amir Hatami, said on Twitter that the nuclear physicist’s death shows how very deeply Iran’s enemies hate its citizens.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has refused to comment on the nuclear physicist’s assassination.

​Earlier, Rajanews reported that the scientist had been assassinated in Iran’s Damavand County in the city of Absard.

Iranian social media users shared photos and videos from the alleged scene of the assassination, claiming they heard an explosion and a barrage of fire in the area.

Iran Revolutionary Guards Commander, Hossein Salami, has taken to Twitter to condemn the assassination of nuclear scientists, which he believes is being done to prevent Iran from gaining access to modern science.

Earlier, the screenshot of a tweet by Hossein Salami circulated in social media, in which he vowed to avenge the killings of Iranian scientists. However, the authenticity of the post cannot be confirmed as this tweet is absent from Salami’s page.

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran earlier rejected reports of the nuclear physicist’s assassination in the country, the ISNA reported Friday. The spokesperson for the organisation stated that all scientists in the country’s nuclear industry were safe and in good health.

Who is Mohsen Fakhrizadeh?

The nuclear physicist, also known as Mohsen Fakhrizadeh-Mahabadi, was a physics professor at the Imam Hussein University in Tehran as well as a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

The International Atomic Energy Agency in its report “Final Assessment on Past and Present Outstanding Issues regarding Iran’s Nuclear Programme”, dated 2 December 2015, named Fakhrizadeh as the leader of the so-called AMAD programme. The project, purportedly launched in the late Eighties and ended in 2003, allegedly aimed to develop nuclear warheads. Israel, in particular, claimed that Iran never stopped the work under the programme. In 2018, Netanyahu unveiled alleged Iranian nuclear archives in a presentation in which he mentioned Fakhrizadeh, referring to him as the AMAD project head.

Iran has repeatedly denied having any military nuclear programme, stressing that the atomic energy is used exclusively for peaceful purposes.

Reactions:

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

  • Siavash says:
    November 27, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Sister of one of these slain scientists said that ruling criminal mullahs in Iran killed her brother because her brother did NOT want to cooperate with them. Mullahs killed him and made a look like terrorist attack.

    On the country, if U.S involved in this assassination, they would have bragged about it like elimination of dog sh*t Solimani .They bragged about it and showed US flag after assaasination. or if Israeli and Mossad involved, they would have pronounced it loudly the same as they did for recent assassination of that Arab guy, head of Al Ghaedeh. That Arab guy blow up US embassy in Kenya 10 years ago and was living in Tehran for number of years pretending to be a history teacher. Israel officials approved their involvement in that operation.
    Unlike other countries, Unfortunately terrorists have government in their hands in Iran.
    At present time, Unshaved, smelly Islamic thugs are NOT only Iranians’ problem, they’re also international community’s problem. The whole world should be united to eliminate these bastards who occupied Iran’s government and Iran’s parliament.

    GOAL : RESTORING MONARCHY

    Reply
  • Payvand says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:17 am

    International terrorism in which Israel has been involved for many years. Call it what it is. American corporate media headlines say volume.

    Reply
  • Payvand says:
    November 27, 2020 at 11:08 am

    It is international terrorism in which Israel has been involved for years. Call it what it is.

    Reply
  • Nik Lawman says:
    November 27, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Israel is an impatient gnat simply requesting its own demise with expediency and who persistently gets rejected, claiming to have won “all of the battles” in its wildly discredited media chains worldwide, only to show on the scoreboard that it keeps losing the grand wars.

    (1) Hezbollah kicked Israel’s ass to nothing in 2006 with zero nukes, zero air force, zero army, zero navy, and zero operational command center with sophisticated coordination technology unlike Israel;

    (2) Iran is breathing down Israel’s neck in Syria as a result of Israeli Organized Crime architected 9/11 GWOT frauds. Both Netanyahu and the professionals agree, Iran did not need a single nuke to become the regional super-hegemon from Afghanistan to the Mediterranean. All it needed was Netanyahu et. al.’s bullsh*t political ponzi schemes to give Iran an excuse to defend itself and the region, and that was amply supplied by the low IQ Ashkenazi Organized Crime that mistakes its dominance over other dumb people as something special (Zios are not going to survive trying to do to Asia what they did to Europe over centuries against a more susceptible and unknowing people);

    (3) Israel has created a feeling of vengeance against them in the US intelligence and military communities, particularly in the FBI and more. Although there will be influences pushing back on vindication, certain Rubicons have been crossed that will undeniably, IMHO, merit a vindictive backlash. They won’t be in headlines, but look something like what Israel already did to America and others right back at them. It will look like it did when the JCPOA was announced suddenly;

    (4)The Zionist Dems are barely holding on to their positions as icons of the “left” to a progressive left in America (and two broad generations of youth) who in no way, shape or form are blinded by the Zionist myths like baby boomers had been. Schumer is not going to have an easier time now whereas he was lifted to heights under Trump as “important” and a false stalwart of the “left” (he just is an Israeli loyalist pretending to be a US senator for Israeli leverage); and,

    (5) Iran now has international justification and legal right to (a) hunt down the sponsors of this terrorism; (b) go beyond any borders necessary to eliminate any terrorist threats upon their nation and people; and (c) start assassinating the sponsors’ own scientists and other nationalists of importance and value.

    All Iranians will support the right of Iran’s scientific progress and to create due punishment and costs for these barbaric acts. The White Supremacist terrorists are morons who think they can bully above their weight. Cut them down.

    Reply

