DONATE
News,

Iran: Growing calls for revenge over scientist killing

by 3 days ago2 comments
GettyImages-1229828499-scaled-e1606659011272-1200x800

Calls for revenge over the killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist are growing louder with a series of demonstrations held across the country, including in the capital, Anadolu Agency reported.

The protesters in Tehran braving intense chill and heavy downpour turned up in front of the Parliament, the president’s office and the National Security Council to call for a strong response.

Iranian Singles

The calls have also come from top political and military officials, who have vowed “strong response” to the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

On Sunday, Iran’s Parliament held a closed-door session to discuss the scientist’s killing and sought a detailed briefing from the intelligence minister.

The house approved a strategic action plan to reduce cooperation with the UN nuclear agency in response to the killing.

Fakhrizadeh, who headed the research and innovation division at Iran’s Defense Ministry, was assassinated by unidentified assailants on the outskirts of capital Tehran on Friday.

He is the fifth Iranian nuclear scientist to be killed since 2010. Like on previous occasions, Iran sees the hand of arch-enemy Israel behind the killing that has re-ignited tensions.

Hard talk

On Sunday, the parliament approved a double-urgency bill under which the voluntary implementation of Additional Protocol to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) would be reconsidered and terms of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would change as well.

The move could also affect the future of the Iran nuclear deal signed between Tehran and the world powers in 2015. The US withdrew from the deal in 2018 but the incoming Biden administration has shown interest in returning to it.

Speaking on the sidelines of the session, Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, making a case for retaliation, said the “enemy will not regret [the act] except with a strong reaction [from Iran]”.

He said the killing should be turned into an “opportunity” to become stronger in the security and nuclear fields and stressed that the government in Tehran must not “send weak signals”.

Qalibaf’s statement was directed at the Hassan Rouhani-led government that appears to see the option of ‘military retaliation’ as not viable at this juncture.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Syed Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh also criticized the Foreign Ministry for its “weakness in consensus building” as “no European country or the US Democrats condemned the assassination [of the scientist]”, he tweeted.

Middle East Monitor

The use or misuse of information is central to the conflict in the Middle East. There has been a growing need for supporters of, in particular, the Palestinian cause, to master the art of information gathering, analysis and dissemination. This requires well organised, focused and targeted operations. Such initiatives are virtually non-existent in the West today. The Middle East Monitor (MEMO) was established to fill this gap.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    December 1, 2020 at 8:46 am

    This is the Swan Song of the anti-Iranian opposition.

    Reply
    • Mister. You Know Who says:
      December 1, 2020 at 2:14 pm

      Ruling Hezbollah thugs are so incredibly stupid and retarded that they still don’t realize how the most lethal and the true enemy of the child molesting mullahs and their Sepah henchmen are 80,000,000 Iranian people.
      For the obvious reason that we have a clear understanding that Islamic Republic of Hell is the reason for all our problems and there is no path to freedom and justice in our land other than overthrowing of this fascist entity that is corrupt to its bones.
      Hezbollah idiots might propagandize that only monarchist scums or MEK morons are their only “opposition” but deep down even Hezbollah obtuse clowns know better.
      Protest of 2017-2018 (Day’Mah 1396) and protest of 2017-2018 (The Bloody November) have shown over and over again that Hezbollah fascist thugs have no place to run.
      Contemporary Iranian Social Movements (Women, Labor, Youth, Students, National minorities, Religious minorities…) the very same movements that overthrow monarchy and fascist shah will also do the same with these religious fascist thugs.
      We won’t forget the treachery and back stabbing of regime’s cyberbasij either.
      Down with Islamic Republic of Hell.

      Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow40,3661,827

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    BenjaminNorton avatarBen Norton@BenjaminNorton·
    4h 1334254423938387972

    Great Western "democracies" the US, UK, and france are responsible for unleashing this unspeakable misery on the people of Yemen.

    Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East / West Asia, has been bombed relentlessly and under a suffocating blockade for over 5.5 years. https://twitter.com/AhmadAlgohbary/status/1334243698586992641

    Twitter feed video.Great Western "democracies" the US, UK, and france are responsible for unleashing this unspeakable misery on the people of Yemen. Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East / West Asia, has been bombed relentlessly and under a suffocating blockade for over 5.5 years. https://t.co/aT6pdCNpyW
    Ahmad Algohbary@AhmadAlgohbary

    Heartbreaking!
    I never imagined that one day I will see children like this in #Yemen! 😭
    This child is from #Hajjah governorate. He is suffering from severe acute malnutrition(SAM).
    #YemenCantWait.

    Reply on Twitter 1334254423938387972Retweet on Twitter 1334254423938387972396Like on Twitter 1334254423938387972703Twitter 1334254423938387972
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    AuroraIntel avatarAurora Intel@AuroraIntel·
    5h 1334238663925002246

    #US will reportedly withdraw “up to half its staff” from the #US Embassy, #Baghdad, #Iraq in the lead up to the end of the Trump administration. Some reports claim this is due to security concerns with the anniversary of the Soleimani assassination anniversary approaching.

    Reply on Twitter 1334238663925002246Retweet on Twitter 133423866392500224621Like on Twitter 1334238663925002246104Twitter 1334238663925002246
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    Reza_Khaasteh avatarReza Khaasteh@Reza_Khaasteh·
    19h 1334034390649884672

    #Iran's President @HassanRouhani criticizes the recent bill passed by the Parliament to prevent UN nuclear watchdog's access to Iranian sites and increase uranium enrichment, saying it's detrimental to diplomacy

    Reply on Twitter 1334034390649884672Retweet on Twitter 13340343906498846728Like on Twitter 13340343906498846729Twitter 1334034390649884672
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >