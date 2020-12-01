Nuclear Scientist’s Killing Planned During Netanyahu’s Visit To Saudi Arabia: Iranian FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has formally leveled the charge that Israel and Saudi Arabia conspired to assassinate top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in a carefully planned assassination when his vehicle was stopped outside Tehran last Friday.

Zarif, who is active on social media in presenting the Islamic Republic’s messages to the world, posted the allegation to his Instagram page, saying that “supporters of the maximum American pressure are seeking in the last days of the Trump administration to create unrest in the region and destroy the atmosphere that may lead to the lifting of sanctions,” according to a translation of his words.

This follows prior widespread reports from last month, including in The New York Times, that Trump is mulling some level of aggressive action against Iran in order to derail a potential rapprochement with the incoming Biden administration.

Zarif described in his post: “With our condolences for the brutal assassination of the prominent nuclear scientist in the country, the martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, I would like to share with you an important point… As you can see in the news, the founders and supporters of the failed policy these days try to exert maximum pressure on the brave Iranian nation to use the last days of the Trump regime to create unrest and destroy the atmosphere created to lift the repressive sanctions.”

Speaking of the recent and unprecedented November 22 visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Saudi Arabia where he met in secret with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zarif alleged:

“Pompeo’s quick trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Netanyahu’s statements show the conspiracy that unfortunately culminated in a cowardly terrorist act on Friday and the martyrdom of one of the country’s top leaders.”

https://t.co/1tCXvbfylV

The big picture: Israel & Saudi Arabia are very concerned by the incoming Biden Administration's stated goal of returning to the 2015 Iran deal … — Thornton Niwot (@ThorntonNiwot) November 23, 2020

“At the same time, a counter-intelligence campaign and a psychological warfare led by the same satanic axis began,” he added.