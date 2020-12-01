DONATE
News,

Nuclear Scientist’s Killing Planned During Netanyahu’s Visit To Saudi Arabia: Iranian FM

by 1 day ago1 comment
ISRAEL-US-UAE-DIPLOMACY

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has formally leveled the charge that Israel and Saudi Arabia conspired to assassinate top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was killed in a carefully planned assassination when his vehicle was stopped outside Tehran last Friday.

Zarif, who is active on social media in presenting the Islamic Republic’s messages to the world, posted the allegation to his Instagram page, saying that “supporters of the maximum American pressure are seeking in the last days of the Trump administration to create unrest in the region and destroy the atmosphere that may lead to the lifting of sanctions,” according to a translation of his words.

Iranian Singles

This follows prior widespread reports from last month, including in The New York Times, that Trump is mulling some level of aggressive action against Iran in order to derail a potential rapprochement with the incoming Biden administration.

Zarif described in his post: “With our condolences for the brutal assassination of the prominent nuclear scientist in the country, the martyr Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, I would like to share with you an important point… As you can see in the news, the founders and supporters of the failed policy these days try to exert maximum pressure on the brave Iranian nation to use the last days of the Trump regime to create unrest and destroy the atmosphere created to lift the repressive sanctions.”

Speaking of the recent and unprecedented November 22 visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Saudi Arabia where he met in secret with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Zarif alleged:

“Pompeo’s quick trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Netanyahu’s statements show the conspiracy that unfortunately culminated in a cowardly terrorist act on Friday and the martyrdom of one of the country’s top leaders.”

“At the same time, a counter-intelligence campaign and a psychological warfare led by the same satanic axis began,” he added.

Zero Hedge

Our mission is to widen the scope of financial, economic and political information available to the professional investing public. To skeptically examine and, where necessary, attack the flaccid institution that financial journalism has become. To liberate oppressed knowledge and provide analysis uninhibited by political constraint.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    December 2, 2020 at 2:42 pm

    There’s a repeated pattern of overall events.

    Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow40,3661,827

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    BenjaminNorton avatarBen Norton@BenjaminNorton·
    4h 1334254423938387972

    Great Western "democracies" the US, UK, and france are responsible for unleashing this unspeakable misery on the people of Yemen.

    Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East / West Asia, has been bombed relentlessly and under a suffocating blockade for over 5.5 years. https://twitter.com/AhmadAlgohbary/status/1334243698586992641

    Twitter feed video.Great Western "democracies" the US, UK, and france are responsible for unleashing this unspeakable misery on the people of Yemen. Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East / West Asia, has been bombed relentlessly and under a suffocating blockade for over 5.5 years. https://t.co/aT6pdCNpyW
    Ahmad Algohbary@AhmadAlgohbary

    Heartbreaking!
    I never imagined that one day I will see children like this in #Yemen! 😭
    This child is from #Hajjah governorate. He is suffering from severe acute malnutrition(SAM).
    #YemenCantWait.

    Reply on Twitter 1334254423938387972Retweet on Twitter 1334254423938387972397Like on Twitter 1334254423938387972703Twitter 1334254423938387972
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    AuroraIntel avatarAurora Intel@AuroraIntel·
    5h 1334238663925002246

    #US will reportedly withdraw “up to half its staff” from the #US Embassy, #Baghdad, #Iraq in the lead up to the end of the Trump administration. Some reports claim this is due to security concerns with the anniversary of the Soleimani assassination anniversary approaching.

    Reply on Twitter 1334238663925002246Retweet on Twitter 133423866392500224621Like on Twitter 1334238663925002246104Twitter 1334238663925002246
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    Reza_Khaasteh avatarReza Khaasteh@Reza_Khaasteh·
    19h 1334034390649884672

    #Iran's President @HassanRouhani criticizes the recent bill passed by the Parliament to prevent UN nuclear watchdog's access to Iranian sites and increase uranium enrichment, saying it's detrimental to diplomacy

    Reply on Twitter 1334034390649884672Retweet on Twitter 13340343906498846728Like on Twitter 13340343906498846729Twitter 1334034390649884672
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >