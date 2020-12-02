DONATE
News,

US to Rejoin JCPOA for Further Talks If Iran Resumes Compliance With Nuclear Deal, Biden Says

by 8 hours ago1 comment
1604044493427

Joe Biden, the projected US president-elect, confirmed to the New York Times his intention to return the United States to the Iran nuclear deal during his tenure and hold follow-up negotiations if Tehran returns to strict compliance with the agreement.

“It’s going to be hard, but yeah,” Biden told the newspaper when asked whether he stood by his views on the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian Singles

According to Biden, if Iran acquires a nuclear bomb, it will put enormous pressure on Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and other states to get nuclear weapons themselves.

“And the last goddamn thing we need in that part of the world is a buildup of nuclear capability … in consultation with our allies and partners, we’re going to engage in negotiations and follow-on agreements to tighten and lengthen Iran’s nuclear constraints, as well as address the missile program,” the politician said.

During his presidential campaign, Biden said he would rejoin the deal — abandoned by President Donald Trump’s administration — “as a starting point for follow-on negotiations” if Tehran gave up the nuclear stockpile it has amassed in violation of the agreement and return to full compliance.

Iran, on the other hand, said the US must first return to its international commitments before further discussions. Biden also expressed a readiness to lift the sanctions that Trump imposed on Iran.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the United States, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom. It required that Iran scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal’s adoption.The deal was dubbed one of the biggest diplomatic achievements of former US President Barack Obama’s administration, of which Biden was vice president. In 2018, Trump abandoned the landmark deal and implemented hard-line policies against Tehran. Since Trump’s decision to leave the JCPOA, tensions between the US and Iran have escalated, with Iran announcing that it would no longer follow the 2015 nuclear deal.

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a news agency, news website platform and radio broadcast service established by the Russian government-owned news agency Rossiya Segodnya.

Subscribe to The Iranian newsletter
Sign up for our daily newsletter to get the top news stories delivered to your inbox.

  • Nik Lawman says:
    December 2, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    All political tools that have caused civilian harm — whether expressly or implicitly, directly or indirectly, collectively or individually targeting those of Iranian DNA — must be undone immediately and without hesitation as a basic premise of maintaining equality and human rights.

    If a second set of laws exist throughout the world for those of Iranian DNA imposed by the US Treasury at the behest of corrupting foreign influences, then it will simply be White Supremacist Global Apartheid continuing against Iranians under the Biden Administration as imposed by the Trump administration and prior.

    All other factors, like economic relations and more, can be subject to whatever political posturings and interplays the Democrats deem necessary to quell their domestic White Supremacist Nazi tide continuously echoing the racist lie that Obama sent Iran “pallets of cash”.

    Besides, they never take exception when Trump does sword dances with the terrorists of 9/11.

    Reply

    • This And That

    iraniandotcomFollow40,3661,827

    Anti-War. Anti-Sanctions. Pro-Peace. Yes to satire & culture. RT displayed on 👇

    iraniandotcom
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    BenjaminNorton avatarBen Norton@BenjaminNorton·
    4h 1334254423938387972

    Great Western "democracies" the US, UK, and france are responsible for unleashing this unspeakable misery on the people of Yemen.

    Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East / West Asia, has been bombed relentlessly and under a suffocating blockade for over 5.5 years. https://twitter.com/AhmadAlgohbary/status/1334243698586992641

    Twitter feed video.Great Western "democracies" the US, UK, and france are responsible for unleashing this unspeakable misery on the people of Yemen. Yemen, the poorest country in the Middle East / West Asia, has been bombed relentlessly and under a suffocating blockade for over 5.5 years. https://t.co/aT6pdCNpyW
    Ahmad Algohbary@AhmadAlgohbary

    Heartbreaking!
    I never imagined that one day I will see children like this in #Yemen! 😭
    This child is from #Hajjah governorate. He is suffering from severe acute malnutrition(SAM).
    #YemenCantWait.

    Reply on Twitter 1334254423938387972Retweet on Twitter 1334254423938387972397Like on Twitter 1334254423938387972703Twitter 1334254423938387972
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    AuroraIntel avatarAurora Intel@AuroraIntel·
    5h 1334238663925002246

    #US will reportedly withdraw “up to half its staff” from the #US Embassy, #Baghdad, #Iraq in the lead up to the end of the Trump administration. Some reports claim this is due to security concerns with the anniversary of the Soleimani assassination anniversary approaching.

    Reply on Twitter 1334238663925002246Retweet on Twitter 133423866392500224621Like on Twitter 1334238663925002246104Twitter 1334238663925002246
    Retweet on Twitteriraniandotcom Retweeted
    Reza_Khaasteh avatarReza Khaasteh@Reza_Khaasteh·
    19h 1334034390649884672

    #Iran's President @HassanRouhani criticizes the recent bill passed by the Parliament to prevent UN nuclear watchdog's access to Iranian sites and increase uranium enrichment, saying it's detrimental to diplomacy

    Reply on Twitter 1334034390649884672Retweet on Twitter 13340343906498846728Like on Twitter 13340343906498846729Twitter 1334034390649884672
    Load More...

    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    Meet your Persian Love Today!
    >